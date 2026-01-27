Penguins’ Bryan Rust Suspended for Head Hit

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without one of its top forwards for the next three games after the NHL's Department of Player Safety suspended Bryan Rust. The veteran winger drew the ban for an illegal check to the head on Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser during the final moments of this weekend's 3-2 Penguins victory.

The incident occurred with just three seconds remaining in the third period as the Canucks pushed for the tying goal. Rust raised his right arm while attempting to separate Boeser from the puck near the Pittsburgh net. While initial contact appeared to be with Boeser's chest and shoulder, clear contact to the head prompted officials to assess a minor penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and based on his average annual salary, Rust will forfeit $80,078.13. The money will be directed to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

Clean Record Until Now

The suspension marks the first time in Rust's 12-year NHL career that he's faced supplemental discipline from the league. The 33-year-old forward has long been known as a fierce but honest player throughout his time with the organization.

The Canucks were not pleased with the hit following the defeat.

"I think it's a pretty dirty play, to be honest with you," Jake DeBrusk told reporters. "But no one on the ice seemed to see it as well."

Bryan Rust has been suspended three games by @NHLPlayerSafety for his illegal check to the head of Brock Boeser — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 27, 2026

Vancouver placed Boeser on injured reserve after the game, though the team has not provided a timeline for his return. The forward was visibly shaken after the hit and needed assistance leaving the ice.

Impact on Penguins Lineup

The suspension creates a significant hole for the Penguins, who sit second in the Metropolitan Division with a 26-14-11 record. Rust has been one of the team's most consistent performers this season, recording 18 goals and 39 points through 47 games.

The Michigan native skates almost exclusively on Sidney Crosby's top line and serves as a key contributor on both special teams units. He routinely kills penalties and anchors the team's top power play.

Jan 8, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Department of Player Safety scheduled a hearing with Rust after it was announced that supplemental discipline was likely. Pittsburgh had hoped to avoid the suspension but knew it was a strong possibility once the hearing was confirmed.

Road Ahead for Pittsburgh

Rust will miss a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, followed by a contest against the New York Rangers and a third matchup with the Ottawa Senators. He will be eligible to return when the Penguins host the Buffalo Sabres on February 1, just before the Olympic break.

The Penguins will need secondary scoring to step up in Rust's absence as they continue their push for playoff positioning in a tightly contested Metropolitan Division race.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!