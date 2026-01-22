Second Line Pushing Penguins to Top of Division

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Trailing the Carolina Hurricanes by seven points, they are tied with the New York Islanders in the chase for first place.

The Penguins are one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. After missing three consecutive postseasons, the expectation was that this organization was already down the path of a rebuilding process. All of a sudden, this team is 10 games over .500 and carries a +12 goal differential as they hit their 50th game of the season.

The Penguins' success has gone on long enough to make them a legitimate threat in the Metro. That success can be attributed to multiple factors like the arrival of goaltender Stuart Skinner and unending excellence of Sidney Crosby, but it's their productive and dangerous second line that is pushing this team toward a playoff spot.

Malkin and His Running Mates

39-year-old Evgeni Malkin has been the other anchor of the Penguins' lineup since 2006. Now in the final year of his current contract and mulling his NHL future, he is presently playing like his 2006 self.

Through 34 games, he has 11 goals and 37 points. After missing a month due to injury, he's been active for the past eight contests, recording four goals and five assists for nine points while helping the Pens to a 4-2-2 record.

But Malkin isn't doing it alone. He's had two multi-point efforts in the past eight games, and they've come from helping to create plays for his linemates, Tommy Novak and Yegor Chinakhov.

Jan 21, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins center Tommy Novak (18) skates with the puck against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Novak's Two-Way Impact

One of craziest things about this second line is that Malkin isn't even centering it. That honor belongs to 28-year-old Tommy Novak. Malkin has shifted to the wing in favor of the speedy and dynamic Novak, who is a two-way force.

In his first full season in Pittsburgh, Novak has been excellent. He has 26 points in 49 games and his speed has stood out in every single contest. It's what makes him so successful in the center position and given Malkin a great reason to shift to the wing in his later years.

Chinkahov's Dangerous Shot

The other factor making this second line so intriguing is the finishing ability of the wingers. Malkin is an obvious playmaker and Novak is a streaky point producer, but they also have a 24-year-old winger with one of the sneakiest releases in the NHL.

Yegor Chinakhov has been a key addition since arriving in Pittsburgh. His most recent goal against the Calgary Flames looked effortless as he fired a rifle of a shot past Dustin Wolf. After the game, head coach Dan Muse described it as "dangerous."

“It’s just a really dangerous shot,” Muse said. “He gets it off so quick. It’s good to have.”

With this trio, the Penguins have a strong top-six. The team is even in contention for a division title with the 2026 Winter Olympics just weeks away. Thanks to their dynamic second line, this team's run might just be legitimate.

