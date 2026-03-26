Evgeni Malkin Hints at Future With Penguins That Could Shock Fans

For over two decades, Evgeni Malkin has been more than just a star in Pittsburgh — he’s been part of the franchise’s identity.

From the moment he arrived, he helped define an era alongside Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang. Together, they built a dynasty, won multiple Stanley Cups, and gave the Penguins a level of sustained success few teams ever experience.

Now, at 39 years old, Malkin is still producing at a point-per-game pace. That alone is remarkable. It’s even more impressive when you consider how rare it is for players his age to still impact games at this level.

And yet, despite all of that, his future in Pittsburgh remains uncertain. With his contract set to expire and the most recent discussions during the Olympic break now paused, the idea of Malkin leaving the only NHL team he’s ever known no longer feels impossible. It feels real.

Contract Talks Stall at an Awkward Time

Earlier this season, Malkin made it clear where he stood.

Geno vowed to finish his career in Pittsburgh, and based on his play, there’s every reason to believe he still belongs.

When he’s out of the lineup, the difference is noticeable. The Penguins lose depth down the middle, struggle to generate consistent offense, and often have trouble protecting leads. That reality was exposed during an eight-game losing streak that only ended when Crosby broke Mario Lemieux’s franchise scoring record.

One could argue Malkin earned his next contract during that stretch without even playing, given how unstable the team looked in his absence.

""(Dubas) told me we wait for the summer," Malkin said, according to DK Pittsburgh Sports. "I'm OK to that. We have like, 15 games left, and I hope playoffs. I want to just play. He asked me if I want to play next year, I say yes, then he says, 'Don't worry, we'll talk after the season.' You know, I'm OK. I mean, I feel great. I want to play next year too, maybe two years, who knows. It's just business."

Evgeni Malkin and Kyle Dubas sat down and spoke about his future with the team coming out of the Olympic break, a meeting that had been planned since the summer.



In that meeting, Malkin recalled on Monday, Dubas asked him if he wanted to play next season. Malkin said he did --… — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) March 17, 2026

However, talks between general manager Kyle Dubas and Malkin’s agent, J.P. Barry, have stalled, with both sides agreeing to revisit negotiations after the season.

Vintage Geno Sends a Message

If there were any doubts about what Malkin still brings, his return from suspension erased them quickly.

After serving five games for slashing Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, Malkin came back with a performance that felt like a throwback. Against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche, he scored twice and added an assist in a dominant 7-2 win.

One goal, in particular, stood out — a no-look, spinning backhand shot just minutes into the game (video below). It was vintage Geno. The kind of play that reminds everyone why he’s one of the most skilled players to ever play in the NHL.

MALKAMANIA IN THE MILE HIGH CITY 💪 pic.twitter.com/qeNx8zakYO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2026

That signature goal tied him with Luc Robitaille for 24th on the NHL’s all-time points list, and his second pushed him past Robitaille into sole possession. After the game, Malkin was asked about his future and gave a response that caught some by surprise:

"No, I can't say anything. You know, we talked probably two weeks ago, and he told me like just we wait summer. I mean, I'm okay to that. We have like in probably games left. You know, I hope playoffs, and I want to just play. You know, we see how he asked me like if you want to play next year I say yes, but then he say don't worry, we talk after season. You know, I'm I'm okay. I mean, I feel great. I want to play next year too, maybe two years, who knows. But again, it's just business."

It’s a candid, revealing response. Geno isn’t talking like someone ready to walk away. He’s talking like a player who still feels he has more to give. What makes this situation surprising is how quickly the narrative shifted.

Before the start of the season, some were wondering if this would be Malkin’s final year. Others hoped for one more run. But based on his play, that conversation feels outdated. Players don’t produce at this level by accident, not at 39.

Malkin still drives offense, still changes games, and maybe most importantly, still brings an energy that feeds the entire roster.

For Crosby, Letang, and the rest of the team, keeping that core together for one more season — or even two — would mean more than just nostalgia. It would give them a real chance to extend a window that still feels open.

Geno has made his stance clear: he wants to keep playing. The question now is whether the Penguins are willing to meet him there. With the postseason approaching, much will depend on how this team performs under pressure. But regardless of the outcome, letting a player like Malkin walk away would carry long-term consequences.

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