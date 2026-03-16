Penguins Expecting Huge Boost Against Avalanche

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expecting a huge boost for a critical matchup against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Penguins haven't had star center Evgeni Malkin for the past five games. Following his slash on Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, the veteran pivot was suspended. The timing was poor, as the Pens are smack dab in the middle of a tight playoff race in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference.

The Penguins survived his suspension, but it was a difficult stretch. They went 2-1-2, and just impressively defeated the Utah Mammoth. After serving his sentence, the Penguins get Malkin back as they take on the NHL-leading Avalanche.

What Malkin Brings to Penguins

The 39-year-old Malkin has turned back the clock in his 20th NHL season. He's returned to being a point-per-game player after two straight years of falling off the pace. In 46 games this season, he's posted 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points. He leads the team in assists and is fourth in total points, proving that he's still got it even as he sniffs the age of 40.

His play has been instrumental in putting the Penguins in striking distance of the postseason. The team is tied with the New York Islanders for second place in the Metro, and it's more and more likely that the Pens end their three-year postseason drought and have one more run at the Stanley Cup. A healthy Malkin remains instrumental for their season's ambitions.

Malkin's return should also help bring the goal scoring of Egor Chinakhov. The 25-year-old winger has been excellent since coming over from the Columbus Blue Jackets. While he's remained productive without Geno on his line, Chinakhov scored just one goal during Malkin's suspension. Now, the playmaker extraordinaire can resume setting up the Penguins' sniper.

Feb 5, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) waits for the face-off against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

A Few Other Returns?

Malkin might not be the only returning player in the Penguins' lineup. The team is expecting defenseman Sam Girard to return after suffering an upper-body injury that's kept him out since a contest against the Boston Bruins. Girard arrived in Pittsburgh just before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline in a deal with Colorado.

More importantly, the Penguins might also have their captain and best player back. Sidney Crosby has not played since the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics, when he suffered a lower-body injury.

Crosby's been excellent once again as he's guided the Penguins into a playoff position. In 56 games before his injury, he posted 27 goals and 59 points.

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