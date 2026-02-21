Penguins Icon Suggests 38-Year Professional Career May Be Ending

Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr appears to be approaching the end of his remarkable 38-year professional career.

The 54-year-old forward, currently playing for Kladno Knights in the Czech Extraliga, strongly suggested his time on the ice may be finished.

Jagr celebrated his 54th birthday on Feb. 15 while appearing in just six games for Kladno this season. His most recent appearance came on Dec. 21, and uncertainty remains about whether he will return to the lineup before the season concludes.

The five-time Olympian who led the Czech Republic to gold at the 1998 Nagano Games has spent recent weeks watching the Milano Cortina Olympics from home. NHL players are participating in the Olympics for the first time in twelve years, creating compelling matchups.

Miracle Required

Jagr responded bluntly when asked about continuing his career during a recent Instagram interview posted Friday evening. His answer left little room for optimism about extending his playing days beyond this season.

"Probably not," Jagr said. "It would have to be a miracle. God would have to come, enter me, and make me 15 years younger."

The Czech legend acknowledged he recently gained 4-5 kilograms (9-11 pounds) and is working to maintain fitness through daily skating sessions. Discipline has become the biggest challenge without the regular demands of game preparation and competition.

Feb 18, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (left) laughs with former right wing Jaromir Jagr (68 right) before the game against the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jagr admitted he has spent the Olympic break following tournament action from his living room rather than preparing for a return to Kladno's lineup. His daily routine has centered on watching hockey and other winter sports.

"I do nothing else but eat and watch TV," Jagr explained.

Olympic Viewing

The presence of NHL players has elevated the competition quality and created the type of high-level hockey he appreciates.

"It's the best tournament in the last 10-15 years, certainly because of the presence of NHL players," he noted. "The games are great."

Beyond hockey, Jagr has been watching short-track speed skating and figure skating while managing his weight and fitness levels during the extended break from competition.

Legendary Career

Jagr ranks second on the NHL's all-time scoring list behind Wayne Gretzky. He captured two Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins during his first two seasons in the league before establishing himself as one of hockey's most durable players.

The winger first joined Kladno as a 16-year-old prospect and returned to his hometown club in 2018 after the Calgary Flames released him. He balanced playing duties with ownership responsibilities before selling an 80% ownership stake to businessman Tomas Drastil in January 2025.

Kladno has an opportunity to reach the playoffs for the first time with Jagr on the roster if he returns to action. The Czech Extraliga regular season continues through March before playoff qualification is determined for the postseason tournament.

