Insane Jaromir Jagr Stat Alive in 2025 Stanley Cup Final
Jaromir Jagr hasn’t played an NHL game since the 2017-18 season, yet he still has multiple connections to the upcoming Stanley Cup Final. With the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers punching their tickets to the Cup Final, a 45-year streak continues for Jagr.
Ever since 1980, at least one former teammate of Jagr’s has appeared in every Stanley Cup Final. Jagr didn’t make his NHL debut until 1990 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but eventually saw his path cross with a number of remarkable players to help grow this incredible list.
The first player listed was New York Islanders icon Bryan Trottier, who shared a locker room with Jagr as a member of the Penguins in the early 1990s. Trottier and Jagr won the Cup together in 1991 and 1992, Jagr’s first two years in the NHL.
Those would end up being Jagr’s only two Stanley Cup championships, but his career of teammates are still competing for the hardest trophy to win in sports.
Over the course of his 24-year NHL career, Jagr played for nine different teams, making his list of former teammates one of the longest the league has ever seen.
Jagr spent a little over two years with the Panthers near the end of his career, crossing paths with Aleksander Barkov. The Panther captain is one of a couple former Jagr teammates skating in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.
Former teammate of Jagr’s during his brief time with the Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand is now a member of the Panthers. Jagr and Marchand also made it all the way to the Cup Final in 2013 but fell to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Jagr never played for the Oilers, but there is one Edmonton defenseman who shared a lineup card with the hockey icon. Before joining the Oilers, Brett Kulak spent the beginning of his career with the Calgary Flames.
As a member of the Flames, Kulak was a teammate of Jagr’s during his final season in the NHL in 2017-18.
The only hiccup on the long list is the 2022 Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning. While no one on either roster shared an NHL team with Jagr, Ondrej Palat was a teammate of his during the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Even if it’s an imperfect list, there is no denying the kind of spread and impact Jagr left on the game of hockey, especially in the NHL.
