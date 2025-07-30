Jaromir Jagr Preparing for 38th Professional Season
There just doesn’t seem to be any stopping 53-year-old Jaromir Jagr who, almost two years after having his number retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins, appears to be preparing for another season of professional hockey. In a video from Czech outlet Denik Sport, Jagr is in full Kladno Knights gear hitting the ice with the rest of the team.
Jagr last played in the NHL as a member of the Calgary Flames in 2017-18 and has been with the Knights ever since. There was a great deal of speculation that the 2024-25 season would be his last, but the hockey legend doesn’t appear ready to hang up the skates.
There is still uncertainty surrounding if Jagr is coming back for a 38th professional season. The icon himself did not confirm if he was coming back, but his team is certainly hopeful.
"Jaromír has been preparing since the spring," Knights head coach David Cermak said. "We'll see when he decides whether to continue. He looks ready."
Before Jagr can technically suit up with Kladno for another season, he will need to sign a new contract.
It wasn’t long ago that Jagr was teasing a return to the Penguins in some fashion, unveiling a package from the team full of shirts and workout attire. After his jersey retirement, Penguins staffers said the door is always open for Jagr and they would surely welcome him in for a front office position.
Now that Jagr is skating with his team in Kladno, making the move back to the NHL seems unlikely.
As one of the greatest players of all time, Jagr skated in 1,733 NHL games with 1,921 points (766G-1,155A) the second most in league history. In 39 games with Kladno during the 2024-25 season, Jagr posted five goals and 11 assists for 16 points.
Father Time catches every professional athlete at some point, but Jagr continues to put one a good fight as he stares down a possible 38th season in hockey.
