Penguins Celebrate 2016 Championship Team During Rangers Matchup

The Penguins are rolling out the red carpet for some familiar faces at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday afternoon. Pittsburgh hosts a reunion celebration for the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team before taking on the Rangers in an afternoon matchup that carries playoff implications for both clubs.

The ceremony promises to be an emotional trip down memory lane for a franchise that captured back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 3:20 PM for the special pregame recognition of members from that championship squad.

Everyone in attendance will leave with a piece of hockey history. The organization is providing all fans with a commemorative championship ring presented by PPG, while PensGear will have 2016 commemorative t-shirts and hats available for purchase at the PPG Paints Arena store. Doors open at 2 PM with puck drop scheduled for 3:30 PM.

Reversing Recent Fortunes

The matchup itself carries significance beyond the celebration. Pittsburgh and New York have traded wins in each of their last five meetings, with the Penguins holding a 2-3-0 record in that span. More troubling for the home side is a five-game losing streak at PPG Paints Arena specifically against the Rangers.

That recent home struggle represents a sharp departure from historical dominance. Before this current skid, Pittsburgh had points in 10 of 11 home games against New York from January 14, 2018, through March 12, 2023, posting a 9-1-1 record during that stretch. The Rangers arrive in Pittsburgh desperate for points of their own.

New York sits last in the Eastern Conference at 22-27-6, clinging to fading playoff hopes as the Olympic break approaches. Every game has taken on playoff-like urgency for a Rangers squad that has underperformed expectations all season.

Playoff Positioning

Pittsburgh enters the afternoon with a 27-14-11 record and sits second in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have been one of the league's hottest teams recently, collecting points in seven straight games and riding a four-game winning streak heading into the Rangers matchup.

The celebration provides Pittsburgh with an opportunity to reflect on championship glory while chasing another playoff berth. With nine games remaining before the Olympic break beginning February 5, the Penguins continue building momentum in a tightly contested Metropolitan Division race.

The veteran duo of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin has already proved that they will do everything in their power to take the Penguins to the playoffs. So once the puck drops at their home stadium, it is expected that they will strike fast. The game will be available on SportsNet Pittsburgh and 105.9