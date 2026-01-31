Penguins Lose Kris Letang for Minimum Four Weeks

The Pittsburgh Penguins received tough news ahead of their afternoon showdown with the Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. A key defenseman will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering a fractured foot, forcing the team to place him on injured reserve.

The timing of the injury creates a challenging situation for Pittsburgh. The veteran had logged 21:15 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Blackhawks and appeared to be playing through the injury without issue. He had already missed two games earlier in the week with an upper-body injury before returning to action.

The Penguins announced that 38-year-old defenseman Kris Letang will miss a minimum of four weeks with the fractured foot. Letang did not practice Friday alongside forward Evgeni Malkin, who also remains out with an undisclosed injury. The organization has not provided an immediate update on Malkin's status heading into Saturday's game.

Veteran Production Lost

Letang has been a consistent presence on the blue line this season despite dealing with various injuries. The three-time Stanley Cup champion has accumulated 25 points through three goals and 22 assists in 50 games while averaging 22:06 of ice time per contest.

The injury represents another setback in what has been an injury-plagued stretch for the veteran defenseman. Letang missed two games last week with an undisclosed injury before returning for Thursday's victory over Chicago. The fractured foot now forces a much longer absence during a critical stretch of the season.

Timeline for Return

The four-week minimum timeline means Letang will be eligible to return after the Olympic break concludes. His earliest possible return would come on February 26, when the Penguins face the Devils to resume their schedule following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Penguins have placed defenseman Kris Letang on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/sfct9G6PxQ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 31, 2026

The Penguins sit second in the Metropolitan Division with a 27-14-11 record heading into Saturday's nationally televised matchup against the struggling Rangers. Pittsburgh has won five straight games and will need its remaining defensemen to shoulder increased responsibility during Letang's absence.

Despite stumbling through an eight-game losing streak midway through December, the franchise has bounced back in a big way. Since then, the Penguins have gone on two multi-game win streaks, and captain Sidney Crosby is turning back the clock as he continues to give his best for his side.

With 57 points (27 goals, 30 assists), the veteran continues to lead Pittsburgh across all stats and remains the player to watch out for ahead of tonight's contest. In Bryan Rust's absence, Evgeni Malkin is expected to shoulder the brunt of his team's offense. Puck Drop is scheduled for 3:30 PM EST.