Penguins, Capitals Rivalry Still Strong 20 Years Later
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals brought the NHL into their new era 20 years ago. Two young phenoms, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, made their debuts in 2005, sparking the revolution that is the salary cap era. Two decades later, the league is raking in record-breaking revenue streams and global popularity.
It’s season 21 for both the Penguins and Capitals captains, but their rivalry is still fierce and strong as ever, and the NHL has them to thank for where its at currently. The two future Hall of Famers are in drastically different stages of their careers than when they first entered the league together, but according to Crosby, their individual and team rivalries are still providing that spark for the league. They'll get that chance again when the Pens and Caps meet for the first time during the 2025-2026 regular season.
”I think it's great," Crosby said of his competitive battles against Ovechkin. "It was great when we first started playing against each other as far as just the rivalry and bringing the best out of everyone. I think it was great for hockey and still is.”
Head-to-Head Battle
Crosby and Ovechkin have squared off more than any other pair of superstars in the past two decades. During the regular season, the Penguins hold a distinct advantage over the Capitals. Crosby is 42-27-4 all-time against his old foe, and he also holds a lead in individual performance.
In their 73 head-to-head contests, Crosby has outproduced Ovechkin considerably. Crosby has recorded 33 goals and 62 assists for 95 points, while Ovi has recorded 38 goals and 30 assists for 68 points.
Switch the focus to the postseason, however, and it’s a completely different story. The Penguins held the advantage early, picking up three Stanley Cups between 2009 and 2017. Meanwhile, the Capitals were criticized for consistently coming up short in the playoffs.
That changed in 2018, when the Capitals finally got over the hump to defeat the Penguins in their second-round matchup. That series victory spurred the Caps on as Ovi and company won their first Stanley Cup.
That’s led to Crosby owning the slightest edge over Ovechkin in the postseason, with a 13-12 record.
NHL Saviors Turned Legends
It seems like a distant memory, but when the NHL entered another lockout and missed the 2004-2005 season, there was serious concern about how the league could move forward and compete in North American professional sports.
Then, two saviors arrived in Crosby and Ovechkin.
21 years later, these are two of the greatest players to ever lace up their skates. Crosby is the only active NHL player with 1,700 points and is a top-10 point producer in the history of the game. Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer the NHL has ever seen, highlighted by becoming the first NHL player to ever record 900 goals in a career.
Two saviors of the game, turned legends due to their illustrious careers, going back and forth for a 74th time in the regular season. Their rivalry is still as intense as it was in 2005, and the NHL owes them a lifetime of gratitude.
