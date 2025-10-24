Mikael Granlund Makes Ducks History With Latest Feat
The Anaheim Ducks just finished off their most successful matchup of the season thus far. While facing the Boston Bruins, the Ducks had a late-game resurgence that soared them ahead to a shocking total of seven points.
Early on in the game, the tight score left fans wondering if the Ducks, who are currently ranked No. 3 in the Pacific Division, would be able to overcome the Bruins, who sit at a disappointing No. 7 in the Atlantic Division. For much of the matchup, the score remained uncomfortably close, 1-1 in the first period and 2-2 in the second. Fortunately for Anaheim, things took a turn during the third period when they scored a whopping four points, bringing the final score to a shocking 7-5.
Granlund Shines, Ducks Claim Victory
Two of the most prominent storylines to take place within the Ducks-Bruins game involves that of Mikael Granlund, who officially became the first Anaheim player to record five points in a single game since former Ducks' forward Ryan Getzlaf, who nailed the same feat in November of 2015.
To add to the impressive feat, the Ducks' victory marked the first team during the 2025 campaign to secure multiple seven-point games. Previously, Anaheim has reached seven points during their matchup against the San Jose Sharks, reaching a tight score of 7-6.
Undeniably, Granlund was the star of the show during the Anaheim-Boston showdown, recording two goals and three assists, amassing five points throughout the night. Overall this season, the 33-year-old Finnish center owns two goals, six assists and eight points in seven games played.
At the time of this writing, the Ducks own an overall record of 4-2 and just came off a victory over the Florida Panthers in which Anaheim won 5-2, with the victory being attributed to goals made by Ross Johnston, Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, Leo Carlsson and Troy Terry.
While there is plenty of the season left for trials and tribulations among franchies within the NHL, the Ducks appear to be off to a solid start. Their players are showing immense promise, confidence, and talent on the ice — the three key ingredients to any successful franchise in professional hockey.
Last year, Anaheim finished with an overall record of 35-27, leaving them at No. 6 in their division. Will this be the year in which the Ducks will be able to further their positioning in the league?
