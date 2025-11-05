Stars’ Mikko Rantanen Hits 300 on Own Bobblehead Night
With his two-goal performance in the Dallas Stars’ 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers, Mikko Rantanen joined elite company by eclipsing the 300-goal mark.
Only 239 players in NHL history have reached that milestone, and even fewer Finnish stars can say the same. Rantanen became just the fourth Finnish player ever to score 300 career goals, joining Teemu Selanne (684), Jari Kurri (601) and Olli Jokinen (321).
The cherry on top: the goal came on Rantanen’s bobblehead night. “Yeah, I’ve got a big head anyways, so it fits me,” he quipped, clearly enjoying the night as much as the win.
Rantanen’s Been the Reason for the Season in Dallas
Without Rantanen, there’s no telling where the Stars would be to start the 2025-26 campaign. At 7-3-3, Dallas has been up and down, with much of the ups coming because of Rantanen’s ability to score at a rapid pace. In fact, ever since the Finnish superstar arrived in Dallas after being traded first by the Colorado Avalanche and then by the Carolina Hurricanes, Rantanen has scored 12 goals and put up 35 points, much of that production coming this season.
Against the Oilers, the Stars were down for much of the game before Rantanen kicked it into high gear and brought the team back into the contest. With 10:50 to go in the second period, Rantanen pounced on a rebound off Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner and slapped it into the back of the net to cut Edmonton’s lead to one.
That tally was Rantanen’s 300th career goal, and luckily for the Stars, he would get that number to 301 before the night was over.
After the Oilers reinstated their two-goal advantage with a Connor McDavid score midway through the third period, Rantanen once again put the team on his back with a beautiful snapshot that snuck inside the far post. That made it a 3-2 game, enabling another Finnish star, Miro Heiskanen, to tie the game later in the period. Rantanen was credited with the primary assist on the game-tying score, bringing his point total to three for the contest.
The Stars went on to win in overtime, all thanks to Rantanen’s heroics down the stretch.
Dallas is Officially Home for Rantanen
There’s no denying that last season was a turbulent one for Rantanen. He was traded twice — once from a place he’d called home his entire career, and again from a team he’d only just joined a month or so earlier. That led to a slow start in Dallas, but now that he’s settled in, he can finally call the city home. Of course, the eight-year, $96 million contract extension he signed upon his arrival has made that transition a little easier.
For fans of the Stars who have been searching for someone to help guide the team to its first Stanley Cup since 1999, that’s certainly a welcome sight.
