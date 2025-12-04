Jon Cooper Reveals What Makes New Lightning Line Special
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back to looking like the class of the Atlantic Division — and lately, they’ve been playing like it too. After a slow, uneven start that had some wondering whether their best days were behind them, the Lightning have surged with a level of rhythm and confidence that feels awfully familiar.
Even with injuries hammering their blue line, they’ve refused to let adversity stall their climb. Every night, they look a little scarier, a little sharper, and a lot more like the group that once ran the league for years.
Vasilevskiy and Tampa’s Patchwork Blue Line Steady the Ship
There are reasons for Tampa Bay's resurgence but it starts in the crease. Andrei Vasilevskiy is playing his best hockey since undergoing back surgery in 2023. For the first time in a long while, he looks like the "Big Cat" Andrei Vasilevskiy again — the one who played 71 straight playoff games during Tampa’s run to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, never showing fatigue, never blinking, never letting the moment swallow him.
His movements are crisp, his reads are instant, and the intimidation factor is back. Quietly, he’s creeping up the Vezina Trophy conversation. If he keeps trending upward, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him win that award for a second time.
The challenge this year was supposed to be on defense, and on paper, losing Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, and Erik Cernak should’ve crushed them. Those aren’t just the Lightning’s most reliable defenders; they’re three of the most respected shutdown players in the entire NHL.
Instead, Tampa Bay has found unexpected answers. JJ Moser has emerged as an essential piece, stepping into those gaps with poise and consistency, putting up some of the strongest under-the-hood numbers of any defenseman in the league. And the rise of rookie Charles-Édouard D’Astous has helped steady the group even further, giving Tampa an injection of youth, mobility, and confidence at a time when they badly needed it.
A Revamped Forward Group Finding Its Groove
Up front, the Lightning were dealt another setback when Brayden Point went down after sustaining an injury during their 5–3 win over the Washington Capitals. Point had looked off for most of the season — likely dealing with a lingering issue — but even then, he flashed the kind of talent that’s made him a lock for Team Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympics roster. His stunning end-to-end goal against the Colorado Avalanche reminded everyone exactly who he is, and why Tampa relies on him so heavily (video below).
With Point sidelined, Jon Cooper was forced to shuffle the deck. The result? One of the most balanced and dangerous lines in hockey. Nikita Kucherov has been skating alongside Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, and the chemistry has been instant.
Hagel’s connection with Kucherov has reached a different gear entirely — the two are creating for each other almost every night — but Cirelli’s impact in the middle has been just as important. Together, they’ve become Cooper’s Swiss Army knife: a trio that can play with pace, grind in the corners, break plays open, and tilt the rink when the Lightning need it most.
What Makes the Hagel-Cirelli-Kucherov Line Special?
Before Tampa’s game against the New York Islanders on Dec. 1, team reporter Gabby Shirley asked Cooper how the group has continued to thrive without their top center. Cooper responded to the question by explaining what makes the Hagel–Cirelli–Kucherov line so special:
“Well, first of all they’ve known each other for a while and this isn’t the first time they’ve been together. They all compete and they all bring a little different aspect to the table. Kuch, well Kuch is Kuch — he’s just a gifted player, but those other two, they’re workhorses but in different ways and they’re not afraid to go to the blue paint, they’re not afraid to go in the corners. So they kinda complement each other in all their games and they go to those areas and Kuch will find them. But if I can be perfectly honest, it’s their work ethic, and because of how hard they’ve been working, I think they’re just reaping the benefits right now.”
Cooper’s comments underline something easy to miss when looking at Tampa Bay’s star-power-heavy roster: skill only matters when it’s supported by effort. A team can’t survive on pure talent, and even the most gifted players — like Kucherov — need linemates who win battles, create space, and do the tough work that never shows up on a scoreboard.
The Lightning have found that balance again, and it’s why they’ve rediscovered their identity at a crucial point in the season. If this trend continues, and if they get healthy at the right time, the question stops being whether the Lightning are back and becomes whether anyone in the East can slow them down.
