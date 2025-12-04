Jon Cooper Reveals What Makes New Lightning Line Special

Tampa Bay Lightning since Oct. 24th:



Team:

15-3-0 record

— 30 points (137pt pace)

— 3.67 goals/game (2nd in NHL)

— 2.28 goals against/game (2nd in NHL)

— 88.9% PK (3rd in NHL)



Players:

• Kucherov has 9g | 18a | 27pts in 18 games

• Hagel has 15g | 11a | 26pts in 17 games

•… pic.twitter.com/ow9JHPWyu2