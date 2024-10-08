Penguins Need More From Bottom-Six
After three weeks (and seven games) of preseason hockey, the Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their regular season slate tomorrow evening. This preseason taught us many things about the Penguins, but one of the more important lessons learned was about their bottom six.
It's been challenging for the Penguins to rebuild their forward depth since losing several impact players in the summer of 2022. The plan last season was to bring in established veterans who excel in the defensive zone and rely on the top six and power play to contribute offensively. That didn't work.
"We want to get away from the pure bottom-six have to defend," Kyle Dubas said. "We need to score in that group. We need to defend our a-- off with that group too, don't get me wrong, but we need guys that are able to produce as well."
That production the Penguins are seeking was on display during their preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The bottom six accounted for six of the Penguins' seven goals that night, with four depth forwards registering two or more points.
It's fair to assume they won't get that production all season, but it is evidence of the new direction of the Penguins' bottom lines.
The Penguins are taking risks on younger forwards Rutger McGroarty, Valtteri Puustinen, and Cody Glass, putting them into meaningful roles and expecting them to contribute. While unproven, those players provide the Penguins with a higher ceiling than they have had in years from their bottom six.
The preseason was a good start for the Penguins, but even Jesse Puljujarvi, who led the team with eight points (4G-4A) this preseason, knows that it means nothing if they can't follow it up during the regular season.
"It was a good preseason," Puljujarvi said. "Now it's done, and the real stuff starts, so I have to be ready."
