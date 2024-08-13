Penguins Key to Reviving Power Play
The 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins had many issues. However, none had as considerable an impact on their season as their abysmal power play. The Penguins finished last season 30th in the NHL on the man advantage.
The most significant change the Penguins made in that area this summer was behind the bench. Todd Reirden was ousted and replaced by former San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn. Quinn brings a long history of getting the best out of offensive defensemen, namely Erik Karlsson.
On the ice, the Penguins will likely deploy the same power play personnel to begin the season. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby remain on the top unit as they have for 18 and 19 seasons, respectively. Karlsson will quarterback the unit up top, with Bryan Rust on the left-half wall.
Meanwhile, Michael Bunting will provide the net-front presence, an area that the Penguins need to see a marked improvement.
It has been four seasons since the Penguins traded forward Patric Hornqvist, creating a major hole on the power play. Hornqvist's presence in the net front and ability to be a prominent scoring threat near the crease made the Penguins a force on the man advantage.
Because of his talents, the Penguins boasted four top-ten power plays in his six seasons with the organization. Since his departure, the Penguins have finished fourth, 19th, 14th, and 30th.
That's where Bunting comes in. The Penguins saw a small bump in power play performance after Bunting arrived late last season, ranking 25th over the last quarter of the year. Bunting chipped in one goal and four assists as the Penguins roared back into the playoff race, only to fall short in the final week.
The Penguins again appear likely to rely heavily on the top of their lineup for offense this season. Bunting may be the key to turning their power play around and alleviating some of that pressure on the Penguins stars.
