Auston Matthews' Captaincy Restores Championship Hopes for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are making a bold, yet unsurprising roster move. Reports indicate the Leafs are set to name Auston Matthews as new team captain, replacing previous captain John Tavares. Tavares has worn the "C" since the start of the 2019 season, but is entering the final season of his current deal and his future in Toronto is uncertain.
With this move, the Maple Leafs make official what's already known: Toronto is Auston Matthews' team. It has been since the team selected him with the first overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft and he recorded four goals in his first regular season game. Ever since, he's one of the top three goal scorers in the NHL and a dynamic offensive force, registering 368 goals and 649 points in just 562 games.
Even when the team signed Tavares in the summer of 2018 and named him captain the following season, it didn't change the fact that the Maple Leafs go the way Matthews does. Now, the "C" on his jersey will keep the Leafs tethered to Matthews for the forseeable future.
Even if it was an inevitability, the leadership change brings a renewed sense of hope and optimism to the Maple Leafs. The organization is desperate to go on a long run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and capture their first championship since 1967, and they and their fanbase can put their faith in a new leader to change their fate.
The five-year captaincy of John Tavares had its share of positives for the Maple Leafs, but cannot be considered an outright success. The seasons were full of excitement, but they couldn't get over the hump in the playoffs and lost several disappointing and winnable series. It wasn't due to his failures as a leader or player, it was a team disappointment, but the fact remains that they didn't achieve their ultimate goal.
Now, the slate feels wiped clean for the Maple Leafs and Matthews. He's no longer just the best player on the Leafs and face of the franchise, he is now the unquestioned leader on and off the ice. It's unclear whether or not this move will lead to organization achieving their goal of winning the Stanley Cup, but what is undeniable is the captaincy of Auston Matthews restores hope and trust in the Toronto Maple Leafs' championship pursuits.
