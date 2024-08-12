Report: Maple Leafs To Name Auston Matthews Captain
The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to name Auston Matthews as their new captain later this week, according to reports from TSN's Darren Dreger and The Athletic's Chris Johnston. Johnston says that the team will officially announce the move during a press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.
If/when the Leafs make the change, then it will mark the end of John Tavares' five-year run as captain. Toronto named Tavares as the 25th captain in franchise history on Oct. 2, 2019, the team's first captain since Dion Phaneuf's departure three and a half years earlier.
"This is part of the evolution of Matthews as a leader and current Maple Leafs captain John Tavares fully supports the change," Dreger writes. "Tavares has been heavily involved in the process with GM Brad Treliving."
Matthews, 26, is one of the NHL's top overall players and the best goal scorer in the game today. The American forward scored 69 goals last season, the most in a season since Mario Lemieux scored 69 in 1995-96. He's also quite good defensively and on the penalty kill, especially for someone so offensively gifted.
Matthews' hardware collection includes three Rocket Richard trophies, as well as a Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award from the 2021-22 season.
It was all but inevitable that Matthews would eventually become the Maple Leafs' captain, the only question was when it would happen. With Matthews taking a step forward in leadership and Tavares' uncertain future with the team, the 33-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal, the Leafs felt it was time to give their cornerstone player the "C."
