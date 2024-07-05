Penguins Still Searching For Top Winger
It's been a quiet offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their lineup remains largely unchanged outside of a few new faces in their bottom six. However, one major question remains unanswered as the dust settles from the initial rush of free agency. Who's playing next to Sidney Crosby?
As of now, the Penguins have the same top six forwards that they ended last season with. However, many feel they would like to acquire another top-scoring option to move left-wing Drew O'Connor down to the bottom-six.
Josh Yohe, Penguins writer for The Athletic, reported this week that the Penguins had an offer on the table for two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko instead signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, leaving the Penguins with few options to improve the top of their lineup.
What began as a shallow free-agent market has been picked over three days into July, making a trade the most likely scenario for Dubas and the Penguins. Established forwards Patrik Laine (Columbus Blue Jackets), Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), and Nikolaj Ehlers (Winnipeg Jets) have all appeared in trade rumors around the league and would fit the Penguins' current needs.
The issue with those top forwards is the acquisition cost. Will Dubas, who has seemingly kicked off the Penguins rebuild, want to part with the assets it will take to acquire one of these top forwards?
Another option could be former Dubas draft selection Nicholas Robertson. Robertson (22) is a restricted free agent and is coming off his best professional season, scoring 27 points (14G-13A) in 56 games.
The Toronto Maple Leafs forward reportedly requested a trade this week, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. The young winger may benefit from joining a less crowded forward core in Pittsburgh.
The Penguins are far from being a contender next season, but they may look to add one more significant name before training camp in September.
