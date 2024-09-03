Three Penguins Storylines to Watch in September
Hockey is back! Well... almost.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are under three weeks from their preseason opener against the Buffalo Sabres. They have a handful of significant storylines to watch as September begins.
Sidney Crosby Contract Extension
Sidney Crosby's contract has been the story of the summer. He and the Penguins have blown through two publicly imposed deadlines, including Crosby's August 7th birthday. The 37-year-old has been outspoken about his desire to finish his career with the Penguins.
Entering his 20th season, Crosby has the difficult task of carrying a franchise back to the postseason while fighting off father time. It's unlikely Crosby would want to add contract speculation and constant questioning on top of that. If a deal is going to get done, it may come before he steps on the ice for the first training camp practice.
First Look at Rutger McGroarty
The Penguins surprised everybody when they traded their top prospect, Brayden Yager, to the Winnipeg Jets for their 20-year-old top prospect, Rutger McGroarty. McGroarty supplants Yager as the unquestioned top prospect and becomes the most exciting young player the Penguins have had since Jake Guentzel in 2017.
However, the former Michigan forward knows nothing is a given.
"For me, I've been promised a spot at the Prospects Challenge, and that's about it," McGroarty said last week. "So, I feel like I'm going to get what I deserve, and I'm going to come ready to work for camp. I like where my game’s at right now, but I'm just excited to get to camp and hopefully leave a good impression on them.”
The journey for McGroarty to make the Penguins roster begins next Friday when the Penguins take on the Boston Bruins at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.
Which Goaltender Steps up in Camp?
The Penguins success this season hinges on the success of their goaltenders. They were reportedly open to trading Tristan Jarry this summer, but nothing ever came of those conversations. Now, Jarry enters his ninth season with something to prove.
Meanwhile, Alex Nedeljkovic is back after leading the Penguins on an 8-1-3 run to finish last year and signing a two-year contract extension this offseason. He became the undoubted starter as they pushed for a playoff spot, and there is reason to believe he could start this season in the same position.
As players trickle back into UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, they bring with them plenty of questions. These questions need answered before the season starts on October 9th.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!