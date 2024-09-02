Report: Oilers Nearly Lost Key Forward to Rival
The Edmonton Oilers had a relatively quiet free agency this year, but made some key additions and re-signings to keep them firmly in the top tier of NHL teams.
Chief among those signings was center Adam Henrique, whom they acquired Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline. Henrique, 34, proved to be a solid piece on the third line, scoring six goals and nine points in 24 regular-season games with Edmonton. He then added four goals and seven points in 17 playoff games to help the Oilers reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers clearly wanted to keep Henrique around, and they did just that by signing him to a two-year extension worth $6 million ($3 million AAV). According to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, though, another team in Western Canada, the Winnipeg Jets, offered Henrique more money than the Oilers. Obviously, he turned that offer down in favor of staying in Alberta.
"A contact of mine in Winnipeg who has knowledge of the conversations says that Adam Henrique turned down a 2-year, $3.5m contract from the Winnipeg Jets at free agency this summer," Leavins wrote. "Instead, he opted for the Oilers on a 2-year, $3m deal to stay in Edmonton. While $500k may not seem like a lot in an $88m cap world, that is about two thirds that of a minimum salaried player."
Henrique choosing to stay with Edmonton is huge in itself, and really goes to show how strong the team is. Between a cold climate and immense pressure from fans and media alike, the Oilers haven't been a particularly popular free agent destination over the years. However, getting to play for a contender, let alone with two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, helps mask those issues.
For Henrique, who's made the playoffs just three times in 14 seasons but lost two Stanley Cup Finals, winning a championship is the top priority at the twilight of his career, and Edmonton gives him the best chance to do so. That's not a shot at Winnipeg, but most would agree that the Oilers are a better team overall.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!