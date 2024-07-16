Flames Already Waiving White Flag?
The Calgary Flames aren’t far removed from being the top team in the Pacific Division in 2021-22, but they’ve only won one playoff round since 2015. To make things go from bad to worse, they’re still trending in the wrong direction.
The organization won’t come out and bluntly say it, but it seems clear the Flames are already looking forward to rebuilding for the future.
TSN analyst Bryan Hayes joined Jay Onrait to discuss the current state of the Flames.
“They’ve put up the white flag,” Hayes said. “Look at their roster, they’re blowing it up… [Jacob] Markstrom got dealt. They’re going to have two younger goaltenders now.”
Without any new additions between the pipes, the Flames will enter the 2024-25 season with Dan Vladar and top goalie prospect Dustin Wolf as their tandem. Expectations are high for Wolf, and he may have a great career ahead of him, but he’s entering this next season with just 18 NHL appearances under his belt.
Hayes also noted that the 2024 NHL Draft didn’t go as hoped for the Flames. Picking ninth overall, they were hopeful that the song of franchise icon Jarome Iginla would fall to them. Tij Iginla was selected sixth by the Utah Hockey Club.
“If Jarome’s kid was available and got drafted, this could all be blown over,” Hayes said. “You could say, ‘This is great! We have the next wave of Iginlas.’”
The Flames finished fifth in the Pacific each of the last two seasons and were well outside of a playoff spot last year.
“They’re not a good team,” Hayes said. “I think they’re going to get worse.”
The Flames haven’t committed to a complete teardown and rebuild, but they may be on the cusp of one if the 2024-25 season doesn’t go their way. New additions like Anthony Mantha, Kevin Bahl, and Stanley Cup champion Ryan Lomberg should help, but they’ll need a ton to fall in their direction.
They’ll also need their highest-paid player, Jonathan Huberdeau at $10.5 million annually, to live up to his contract.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!