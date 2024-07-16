Oilers Stars Praise Offseason Moves
The Edmonton Oilers are just three weeks removed from a heartbreaking loss in the Stanley Cup Final, which saw them erase a 3-0 series deficit against the Florida Panthers only to come up short in Game 7.
That's all in the past now, though, and the quest for redemption begins right away. Led by CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson, who has led the front office since the departure of former general manager Ken Holland, Edmonton has made some savvy moves to improve the roster.
The two big additions are forwards Viktor Arvidsson, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal after three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, and Jeff Skinner, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal after being bought ought by the Buffalo Sabres. Edmonton also took care of its own players, re-signing Adam Henrique, Mattias Janmark, Corey Perry, Connor Brown and Troy Stetcher to keep them in blue and orange. Then for arguably the best move of the offseason, the Oilers swung a deal with the Sabres to acquire former No. 9 overall pick Matthew Savoie, bolstering their previously shallow prospect pool.
Connor McDavid, the face of the franchise and arguably the league itself, loves what he's seen from the front office.
“I thought the whole management staff has done a great job,” McDavid said Monday, per NHL.com. “They’ve had a great offseason so far.
“It’s been short, it’s been hurried. But I think in the small time they’ve been at it they’ve done great things. Keeping as many guys together is a good thing in the salary cap era. It’s tough to do that and [Jackson’s’] done a great job of finding a way to do that, for the most part.”
Zach Hyman, who scored a combined 70 goals between the regular season and postseason, is also impressed with the front office's work, and is thrilled to see Edmonton become a destination for players.
“Kenny did a great job during the year and then, obviously with Kenny leaving, [Jeff] kind of took over the mantle and has done a great job bringing in new guys to make the team better, and bringing guys back too,” Hyman said. “I think it’s also a testament to the team, that guys are willing to come back on team-friendly deals and take discounts to try to win. I think they see how special it is to play in Edmonton.
“It’s now become more of a destination to play. That’s really awesome to see.”
This year could end up being a "Last Dance" of sorts for the Oilers, as Leon Draisaitl is entering the final year of his contract with McDavid close behind him. If this truly is the last great chance with this core, then the front office is making sure they have the best chance possible to win it all.
