Injury Opens Opportunity for Penguins' Top Goalie Prospect
Injuries are piling up for the Pittsburgh Penguins as the 2024-25 season closes in, but an opportunity might be arriving for a key prospect. Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic suffered a lower-body injury during a preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings and is considered to be out on a week-to-week basis.
The Penguins were likely heading into the 2024-25 season with Nedeljkovic and Tristan Jarry as their goalie duo, but with Nedeljkovic going down, they’ll need a third option to start the year on the NHL roster. Top goalie prospect Joel Blomqvist will likely start the year as the Penguins’ backup goalie.
The 22-year-old netminder has yet to make his NHL debut but did serve as backup on a couple of occasions during the 2023-24 season. Blomqvist has been the organization’s top goalie prospect since being selected in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
In his first full season of North American hockey, Blomqvist was a brick wall for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In 45 games played, he picked up a 25-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average.
The Penguins were hoping for a lengthy playoff run from their AHL squad to see what Blomqvist might possibly bring to the table at the NHL level, but the WBS Penguins didn’t last long in the postseason.
Despite not having a long run, the Penguins remain confident in Blomqvist and he’ll likely get a chance at his official NHL debut early in the season. The Penguins open the 2024-25 year with a home game against the New York Rangers, but the very next night are on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings.
Those games are exactly a week away and Nedeljkovic is expected to be out week-to-week.
It’s rare the same goalie starts both games in a back-to-back situation, meaning Blomqvist will be the likely starter against the Red Wings.
Technically, Blomqvist still has to earn his roster spot and make the team, but with Nedeljkovic going down and Blomqvist putting together a good preseason, it seems likely he will take the role.
In three preseason appearances, Blomqvist has allowed seven goals but he's looked more comfortable with each passing game.
