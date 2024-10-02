Penguins Dealing With Two Key Injuries
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping to be one of the teams that escaped the preseason without injuries. The past few weeks have seen multiple stars go down and nearly every team dealing with someone joining the injured list.
The Penguins weren't fortunate enough to exit unscathed, and now will enter the 2024-2025 regular season without two key players. According to team insider Rob Rossi, goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forward Blake Lizotte are set to miss time.
Rossi reports that Nedeljkovic, who is slated to split starts with Tristan Jarry for the Pens, will be out for several weeks. He has a lower-body injury and will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Blake Lizotte is also set to miss an undetermined amount of time. He suffered a concussion, and the team had no further update at this time. The severity of the concussion and the length of any lingering symptoms could prohibit him from rejoining the time as quickly as he'd like. The team will provide updates on his status when more information is available.
With Ned out, the Penguins will likely rely solely on Jarry to begin the season. It also means the team must keep another goaltender on the roster to back him up. That opening could be filled by one of the team's top prospects and last year's AHL standout, Joel Blomqvist. The 22-year-old net minder was drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He won 25 games in the AHL last year and posted a goals against average of 2.16 coupled with a .921 save percentage. He's yet to play in an NHL game.
If the Penguins don't keep Blomqvist on the opening night roster, it will likely mean that Filip Larsson would serve as the team's back-up until Nedeljkovic's return. The team signed the Swedish goalie this summer after playing last season in the top Swedish professional league. Like Blomqvist, Larsson has no NHL experience.
The Penguins are also dealing with a minor upper-body injury to forward Vasily Ponomarev. Ponomarev is in his first full season with the team and is vying for an NHL roster spot to open the season.
