Canadiens Prospect Fully in on New Home
The Montreal Canadiens have been searching for a franchise goaltender to replace Carey Price for several years with no luck. The summer of 2023 felt like a turning point in this pursuit, as the Habs selected American-born netminder Jacob Fowler at the NHL Draft.
The Canadiens believe they have a potential answer in net with Fowler. At the time he was coming off of a fantastic junior season playing in the USHL. He had just won the award for top goaltender in that league after going 27-9-3 with five shutouts and 2.28 goals against average.
Heading into his sophomore season at Boston College, he's participating in the Canadiens' rookie tournament and training camp. The 19 year-old goaltender spoke with RG.com about some of the parts of his game he's working on to continue his development, as well as how he hopes to participate in bringing the Habs back to Stanley Cup contention.
“When you think of hockey and the roots of the game, you can’t not think of Montreal and Quebec," he said. "You want to play where hockey means the most, and it still gives me chills that I could be a part of that one day. To win a Stanley Cup in Montreal makes you immortal. I have pictures of me in a Habs jersey in my room, and playing with them would be a dream.”
So far in Fowlers' young career, all he's known is winning. It makes sense that he brings that dogged determination, and it's something the Canadiens can't have enough of. He was nearly unbeatable during his freshman season in the NCAA. Over 39 starts, he earned a 32-6-1 record, establishing a new NCAA record for wins by a freshman goaltender. He also posted three shutouts and sported a 2.14 goals against average.
The only problem for the Canadiens is waiting for Fowler to get to Montreal. During his conversation with RG.com, Fowler spoke about his excitement for the upcoming season with BC and trying to earn a National Championship. He wants to turn pro and be an NHL goaltender, but only once the time is right.
“When the time comes, my family, my advisor, and I will sit down and talk it through to see what’s best for me," he said. "Jumping to the pros is not easy for a young goaltender and I want to make sure that I do it right.”
Fowler so far has done everything right, which is why the Canadiens are thrilled about his potential. He might not be ready right now, but the Habs are counting on him to be huge part of their team's future and he seems eager to meet that challenge.
