Sharks Sign Top Russian Prospect
The San Jose Sharks have had a pivotal summer for their organization. The selection of Macklin Celebrini is hopefully a turning point for their team, desperate for a new face of the franchise since the days of Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau dazzling the Golden Bay. General manager Mike Grier had a fantastic 2024 NHL Draft outside of Celebrini, and he's wasted no time signing some of them to their entry-level contracts.
The Sharks announced that they signed second-round pick Igor Chernyshov to his first NHL contract. The team was thrilled to land Chernyshov with the 33rd overall selection. The Russian forward is a hulking 6'3, 205 pound winger who was ranked the ninth best international skater available for the 2024 NHL Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting final rankings.
Chernyshov has been plying his trade in the Russian professional circuit over the last few seasons. The Penza, Russia native split last season between the top league in the KHL and their top junior league, the MHL. With Dynamo Moscow of the KHL, he had four points over 34 games. He absolutely destroyed the MHL, posting 28 points in 22 games with MHK Dynamo Moscow.
The Sharks are loading up their prospect pool, and it's steadily moving up the rankings for the best groups in the league. The team is still a few years away from truly competing for a Stanley Cup, but there is improvement. With the signing of another top prospect like Igor Chernyshov, the Sharks have taken at least one step closer to that goal.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!