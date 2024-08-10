Blues Prospect Returning to NCAA
The St. Louis Blues selected Jimmy Snuggerud in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft. The American-born forward is one of the Blues' top prospects heading into the 2024 season. There were hopes that at 20 years old, he would be ready to make the jump to professional hockey. The team's general manager, Doug Armstrong, views Snuggerud as an integral piece of the Blues' future, and they want him in St. Louis as soon as possible.
"I expect him (Snuggerud) to be here at the end of this season," Armstrong said. "And not only be here, I expect him to have a good enough season where he steps into our lineup at the end of the season. That's his goal, that's our goal."
The Blues will have to wait until after Snuggerud's season at the University of Minnesota finishes up before he will join the organization. Entering his junior season with the school, Snuggerud is pursuing a national championship, something his team has come up short on the past two seasons. Speaking to Lou Korac of NHL.com, the call to pursue a national championship is something the Blues' prospect could not refuse.
"That's one of the biggest pieces," Snuggerud said. "It's an itch. When you don't achieve something as a person you want to achieve it sits in my mind, especially when I didn't think I played to the best of my ability in the regional final."
Snuggerud has built quite the resume in the NCAA. During his freshman season, he recorded 50 points for the Gophers over 40 points. He took a slight step back as a sophomore but was impressive nonetheless, registering 21 goals and 34 points over 39 games. With 84 points over 79 games at the college level, his goal scoring ability is one of a kind at such a young age.
Despite the excitement, the Blues are taking a patient approach with Snuggerud's development. While they want one of their most talented youngsters in St. Louis, they are respecting the decision he made and support his further development at the University of Minnesota. Blues' Assistant General Manager Tim Taylor doesn't seem concerned with having to wait another season.
"We support his decision," he said. "When he's ready, he's going to turn pro and he's going to be a real good St. Louis Blue."
