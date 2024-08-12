Maple Leafs Prospect Nearing NHL Leap
The Toronto Maple Leafs entered this offseason seemingly ready to make massive moves and finally step away from a stale formula. A new head coach was brought in, and several key defensemen were signed, but overall, the lineup remained stagnant.
Additions to defense should prove helpful, but early projections don’t expect to see any fresh faces within the Maple Leafs forward group. Despite the lack of change, there may be one name that reaches full-time NHL status.
Prospect Fraser Minten played four games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24 but is likely on the cusp of being an NHL regular. Minten says he doesn’t expect to be in the NHL lineup right away out of training camp but could earn his way there.
“I don't know if there are any expectations," Minten said to NHL.com. "I just will come in with the expectation not being on results for me, it's just on how hard I am going to work and leave everything out there… they'll know if I'm ready or not."
Minten did not record a point in his four-game NHL sample but averaged 11:26 of ice time. In 43 games in the Western Hockey League, split between the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades, Minten scored 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points.
In 16 playoff games with the Blades, he added 14 points (8G-6A) to his stat line. As captain of Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, he scored a goal and two assists for three points in five games.
Minten brings offense; there is no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of translating that to the professional level. According to Maple Leafs assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser, Minten isn’t far off from being ready.
“He's always curious on his own game,” Wickenheiser said. “He studies the game of others and for him, it's just about trying to assist him toward taking that next step to being an everyday NHL player. He's very close.”
Just recently turning 20 years old, Minten was a second-round pick (38th overall) of the Maple Leafs in 2022. He may not be ready to crack the NHL roster immediately after camp, but he’ll almost certainly get his big break this season.
