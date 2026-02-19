Canada's Next Generation Ready for Challenge Against Finland

Team Canada and Finland meet in a highly-anticipated semifinals matchup, with the winner just one more victory away from capturing the gold medal at the men's hockey tournament. Finland enters as the defending gold medalist after capturing the top honor at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

This time around, Canada enters the game as the favorite, but it's not that simple. The status of Canada and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is up in the air following a lower-body injury. Without Crosby, most teams would flounder.

Luckily for Canada, their next generation of superstars has been waiting for their chance to shine on the international stage. Crosby might not be at his healthiest, but players like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini are. And that trio is ready to lead Canada into the gold medal match.

The New Canadian Trio

The Olympics are a breeding ground for incredible moments and achievements, and that's no different in hockey. Back in 2010, Crosby solidified his place in Canada's hockey history when he scored the Golden Goal in the gold-medal contest. Sixteen years later, it's a new trio's chance to make their mark.

The player poised to do so is the youngest in their lineup, in Celebrini. The second-year NHL superstar has blossomed over the last few months and jumped into the league's elite tier of players.

So far in the Olympics, he's been just as sensational. In four contests, he has racked up an astounding four goals and five assists for nine points. Second on the team in points through the quarterfinals, he's put himself firmly in the conversation for tournament MVP.

Another star performance from Celebrini could propel Canada into the final contest and one win away from a gold medal. It could also solidify his place amongst the game's best and Canada's historic pantheon of Olympic performers, just like it did for Crosby nearly two decades ago.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Macklin Celebrini of Canada in action with Pius Suter of Switzerland in men's ice hockey group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

McDavid's Time to Shine

If Celebrini hasn't been Canada's best player this tournament, it's because Connor McDavid has. The Edmonton Oilers captain leads the team in scoring with 11 points through four games.

With Crosby out, or at least slowed down, Canada is leaning heavily on McDavid. The team needs another huge offensive performance from McDavid as they try to advance to the gold medal game.

