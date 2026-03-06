Sharks Extend Veteran Goalie

The San Jose Sharks aren't expected to be active in the hours before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes, but that didn't stop the team from making a key move.

The Sharks are battling for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Trailing the final Wild Card spot by three points, the organization is trying to make an unlikely run to close out the 2025-2026 regular season.

For that plan to work, their goaltending has to continue holding up. The Sharks believe in the duo in net and are committed to that tandem beyond this season. San Jose and veteran netminder Alex Nedeljkovic have agreed to a two-year extension, which will pay him an average annual salary of $3 million. The move keeps Nedeljkovic paired with young rising goalie Yaroslav Askarov through the 2027-2028 campaign.

What Ned Brings to Sharks

Ned has been exactly as advertised for the Sharks since they acquired him before the season. After starting 35+ games in each of the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sharks pulled the trigger on trading for the 30-year-old.

The former second-round pick has 205 appearances in the NHL and 181 starts. He's posted a career record of 85-69-29 with a 2.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage.

In his first season with San Jose, he's been an excellent running mate alongside Askarov. In 26 games and 21 starts, he has a record of 11-9-2 with a 2.83 GAA and a .903 save percentage. He's been the perfect relief as Askarov goes through the ups-and-downs of being a young goaltender in the NHL, and it's helped keep the Sharks on the playoff bubble with just over 20 games left in their regular season schedule.

Jan 23, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) celebrates with San Jose Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (33) after defeating the New York Rangers at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Sharks Keep Building

The Sharks have been patient in their rebuilding process, but they've taken some tangible steps this season and the roster reflects that. After bringing in power forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks, they signed him to a long-term extension. Now, they have Ned under contract for two more years.

It sends the message that this team is still building toward true Stanley Cup contention, but they are on the cusp. With superstar Macklin Celebrini taking over the NHL and the rest of the roster improving, the Sharks are quickly becoming a team to monitor.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!