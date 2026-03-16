Sharks' Laurent Brossoit Makes First Start In Nearly Two Years

San Jose Sharks goaltender Laurent Brossoit made his first start in 696 days on March 15 against the Ottawa Senators. He was called up from the San Jose Barracuda on March 13 after goaltender Yaroslav Askarov suffered a lower-body injury.

Brossoit allowed seven goals, ending his first game back in almost two years with a .739 save percentage and 7.11 goals against average. Ultimately, the Sharks lost this game 7-4 with a total of 23 shots on goal from San Jose and 24 shots on goal from Ottawa. Definitely not the best game of his career, but it was the first game back, so it wasn't expected to be pretty.

Brossoit has been out of the NHL since April 18, 2024, ultimately missing the entire 2024-25 season, due to a knee injury. While Brossoit has made 20 starts in the AHL, this is the first time he's stepped on NHL ice in 696 days. Brossoit revealed to Sharks media that the lower-body injury was not just his knee, but it stemmed from a hip issue that caused the knee pain.

In 2022, Brossoit underwent surgery on his right hip to remove a bone growth after dealing with multiple surgeries on his right knee, he had finally found the source of the pain.

"At the time, we didn't know what was going on with my knee. A couple surgeries later, we saw no answer, so it was looking pretty bleak in the summer," Brossoit said. "Then we found out that the source is the hip. I had the left hip done in Vegas, so it was kind of inevitable. Apparently, once you get one done, the other is going to need it eventually. So I'm glad that we figured that out."

Brossoit Makes Long-Awaited Return

Mar 15, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender Laurent Broissoit (93) is seen during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Keito Newman-Imagn Images | Keito Newman-Imagn Images

Brossoit was drafted 164th overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He was then traded to the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 8, 2013. Brossoit made his NHL debut on April 9, 2015 making 49 saves in a 3-1 loss against the Sharks.

Following his time with the Oilers, Brossoit signed with the Winnipeg Jets on July 2, 2018, where he appeared in a total of 59 games before signing with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 28, 2021, where he played in 35 NHL games and 23 games for AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Brossoit opted to return to the Jets on July 1, 2023, playing in another 23 games. On July 1, 2024, he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks, appearing in just six games with AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, before being traded to San Jose on Jan. 8. Since joining the Sharks organization, Brossoit holds a .915 save percentage with 2.46 goals against average across 14 games with the Barracuda.

Since joining the Barracuda, he is 11-2-1 and owns a .915 save percentage with a 2.46 goals against average.

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