Sharks Recall AHL Goalie Due to Yaroslav Askarov's Injury

The San Jose Sharks have recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the San Jose Barracuda on March 13.

This development comes as fellow netminder Yaroslav Askarov will now miss time due to a lower-body injury sustained during morning skate on March 12. Askarov was thus unable to suit up for the San Jose Sharks’ 4-2 over the Boston Bruins on the same day, and the team signed an EBUG (Emergency Backup Goaltender) for the second time this year — using Kyle Chauvette from the University of New Hampshire to serve as the backup goalie. Alex Nedeljkovic saved 39 shots on 41 attempts against the Bruins.

San Jose currently sits with 68 points across a 31-26-6 overall record. The Sharks next see play at the Montreal Canadiens on March 14; puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Brossoit was acquired by San Jose in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 8. Since joining the Barracuda, he is 11-2-1 and owns a .915 save percentage with a 2.46 Goals Against Average (GAA).

Laurent Brossoit Recalled, Yaroslav Askarov Injured

Brossoit previously missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a knee injury. He was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Brossoit's NHL debut — which ironically enough was against the Sharks — came in April of 2015 and saw him make 49 saves.

The #SJSharks have recalled G Laurent Brossoit from the @sjbarracuda.



The netminder has gone 11-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 SV% since joining the Barracuda. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) March 13, 2026

Askarov was acquired by San Jose in a trade with the Nashville Predators in Aug. of 2024 and was signed to a two-year, $4 million contract ($2 million average annual value). He has a 3.56 GAA this year so far across 40 games played — for 19 wins.

Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky previously told reporters that the aforementioned injury occurred while Askarov was warming up for the morning skate. Per San Jose beat reporter Max Miller, Warsofsky did not provide an update on Askarov’s status following the win in Boston.

Jan 3, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky talks to media members after the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nedeljkovic was traded to the Sharks in July of 2025. He recently made headlines for a goalie fight against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky in January and has a career GAA of 2.97 in addition to 86 wins.

The Sharks do not return home until March 19, when they'll host the Buffalo Sabres. Nedeljkovic signed a two-year, $6 million contract (average annual value of $3 million) with San Jose on March 6 of 2026.

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