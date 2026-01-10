Ryan Reaves Enforces Safe Environment for Young Sharks Roster

On the ice, enforcer Ryan Reaves of the San Jose Sharks is easily known as one of the toughest in the NHL.

Lovingly referred to by many as "Reavo," it is a fact that Reaves is widely recognized for his offensive physical game and on-ice fights. However, lately he has also been known for making his mark by creating a safe and positive culture for the Sharks. Reaves wasted no time in establishing this environment, as he was traded to San Jose by the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2025 in exchange for Henry Thrun.

Since joining the San Jose locker room, Reaves has quickly garnered a reputation for protecting the younger players on the roster in addition to bringing some fun-spirit.

Protecting the young players is no easy task, as the San Jose roster is stacked with an exceedingly high-level of talent at younger ages. The Sharks have former No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini — who is only 19 — in addition to four other Sharks that were born in or following the year 2003.

Inside the Key Locker Room Presence That Is Ryan Reaves

Reaves, 38, has a career total of 140 points (66 goals, 74 assists) across 949 games played.

Currently signed to a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.35 million, Reaves said he relishes in the opportunity to protect the younger players while also looking to teach them everything he can as someone who has been in the league for over a decade.

"I've been in this role, but I've never been on a team that's had some struggles the last couple of years. Now all of a sudden, we're on the come up, and have young superstars like Mack[lin] and Smitty, and a couple of these guys that have been called up recently that are really coming into their own," Reaves said to Breakaway On SI in an exclusive. "It's good to watch them kind of grow right in front of right in front of my eyes, right in front of everybody's eyes. But it's definitely been fun to protect those guys and kind of teach them whatever I can. I'm not going to teach them much on the ice, but off the ice, you know, how to be a pro and how to carry yourself, whatever they need. It's been great being able to help them out."

As one of the toughest players in the NHL, Ryan Reaves of the @SanJoseSharks has the unique opportunity as an enforcer to protect a roster loaded with young talent.



Here’s what he had to say on what it’s like to protect those guys👇🤳🏼#TheFutureIsTeal | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/3SGzcIPwfk — Jennifer Streeter (@JennyStreeter3) January 10, 2026

Reaves made his NHL debut Oct. 11, 2010, against the Anaheim Ducks after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2005 NHL Draft. Since being traded to San Jose, more and more fans online seem to be paying attention to the more-physical player and the protection he provides.

He also recently made headlines due to a heavyweight bout with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6.

This protection and physicality has paid off, with the organization showing their trust in him in a variety of different ways.

Dec 20, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Ryan Reaves (75) warms up before a game against the Seattle Kraken at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

When the team celebrated Thanksgiving together, Reaves was entrusted to carve the turkey(s). In addition, Reaves was the player on San Jose's roster who created the shark tooth necklace as the Player of the Game item.

Reaves said that for him, it's really important for him to unite the Sharks off the ice.

"I don't play a lot of minutes, I don't play power play, I don't kill so, guys like me, you [have] got to contribute in different ways," Reaves said. "And you know, I try and bring the team together off the ice, whether it's on the road, at home, at parties ... We have other guys that do that. But I try to bring energy anywhere I can on this team, on and off ice."

The right winger has nine game-winning goals for his career and is living proof that it's not always the production on the stat sheet that matters — but that sometimes it's helping others produce that facilitates results.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!