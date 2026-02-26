Macklin Celebrini Bringing Olympic Mindset Back to Sharks

Macklin Celebrini faced a swarm of cameras in the San Jose Sharks locker room after returning from the 2026 Winter Olympics. But, beneath the excitement for Team Canada's silver medal win was something else. A determination forged in the fire of losing a gold medal game in overtime. A clarity about what it takes to win at the highest level.

Celebrini spent two weeks in Italy playing alongside Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby. He practiced with Stanley Cup champions and learned what separates good players from legends.

Now he's bringing that knowledge back to a Sharks team fighting for a playoff spot.

Where the Bar Is

The biggest takeaway from the Olympics wasn't the silver medal or the heartbreak. It was understanding the standard elite players hold themselves to every single day.

"I think just where the bar is at," Celebrini said when asked what he learned. "Those guys just play with such pace and they think the game so fast. The level that they play at, the practice that they play at, probably the fastest practices I've ever been a part of."

Playing with the best in the world showed Celebrini exactly what he needs to become. "Just being around those guys, the habits that they play with, the winning mentality," he said. "A lot of those guys have won the Stanley Cup and won so many other things."

The youngster now knows what it will take to even get close to what his teammates in the Canadian locker room achieved. But the zeal for gold around his neck isn't the only thing that will motivate Celebrini in this home stretch with the Sharks. The pain of loss is also right there.

The Main Goal

The Olympic loss still stings. Celebrini admitted the sour feeling will last forever. But he's not dwelling on what could have been. He's focused on what still can be.

"This is what we've been working on the whole year," Celebrini said about the Sharks' playoff push. "It's our main goal. I think all of us are refocused on this group."

The timing couldn't be better. San Jose has 27 games remaining and sits on the playoff bubble. They need every point they can get, and having Celebrini back with championship habits fresh in his mind gives them an edge.

"We're just going to take it game by game," Celebrini said. "One game at a time. We can't look too far ahead."

With 81 points in 55 games so far, the youngster has been central to the Sharks' offense and aims to get back to the same pace where he left off.

Bringing It Back

Celebrini knows what he experienced in Italy can translate to San Jose. The lessons from playing alongside Cup winners, the intensity of competing on the world's biggest stage, the pain of falling just short.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Macklin Celebrini (17) of Canada in action against Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

All of it matters now. The Sharks need their young star to be at his best, and he's returning with a clearer understanding of what that looks like. The silver medal hurt. But the education was priceless.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more