Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Extends Point Streak, Postseason Chances

This has been a season to remember for San Jose Sharks superstar Macklin Celebrini. In his second NHL season, he's stepped into the upper echelon of NHL stars, ranking fifth in the league scoring race.

With 94 points in 64 contests, Celebrini is close to becoming just the third player in Sharks' history to record 100 points or more in a season. Hitting that 100-point plateau shouldn't be a problem for Celebrini either, as he's on an eight-game point streak. with 13 points in that span.

Celebrini keeps on scoring, and the Sharks keep fighting for an unlikely playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Leader On and Off the Ice

Celebrini has taken unbelievable strides as an offensive play driver, evidenced by the 30+ point jump he's taken in 2025-2026. Not only is he comfortably in the conversation of most talented players in the NHL, but he's also become a valued leader on and off the ice for the Sharks.

The teenager is mature beyond his years, and he's only improving with each passing day. The Sharks just bested a quality Montreal Canadiens team, defeating them by a final score of 4-2. Celebrini was the star of the show, with two goals and an assist, but he credited the entire team's effort for the win in his postgame comments.

"A lot of guys bought in playing the right way,” he said. “We did a good job of not making it difficult on ourselves. They’re a great team and they hemmed us a few times, but we did a great job weathering it and just handling it."

Mar 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Sharks Playoff Bound?

With another win, the Sharks maintain their place in the Western Conference playoff picture. They currently own the final Wild Card spot in the West, with 70 points in 64 games.

They are fighting off five other teams, desperately clawing their way back into the postseason. The Los Angeles Kings, Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets and St Louis Blues are all within six points of the Sharks, with the young San Jose squad clinging to that final Wild Card spot.

Celebrini's play is not only asserting himself as a top NHL player, it's also keeping the Sharks' playoff hopes alive. If he continues playing at this superstar level, San Jose will be in the postseason this spring.

Contract Extension Incoming?

The Sharks already know what their biggest offseason task is. The organization must begin and, hopefully, finalize a contract extension for Celebrini.

The superstar will play in the final season of his entry-level contract in 2026-2027, and it's clear that he's in line for an unbelievable raise. The Sharks need to get out ahead of it this summer, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him ink a sizeable raise before next season begins.

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