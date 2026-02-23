Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Shines Despite Canada's Heartbreak

Macklin Celebrini announced his arrival as a legitimate NHL superstar today despite Canada's crushing 2-1 overtime loss to the United States in the Olympic gold medal game.

The 19-year-old San Jose Sharks center led the tournament with five goals and earned a spot on the All-Star Team.

Celebrini finished second in tournament scoring with 10 points in six games, trailing only Connor McDavid's record-breaking 13 points.

He led all players with 28 shots and played over 21 minutes in the gold medal game alongside the world's elite talent.

Playing Among Hockey's Elite

Head coach Jon Cooper showed complete trust in the teenager by deploying him on Canada's top line with McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. Celebrini skated more than 21 minutes in the gold medal game, joining McDavid, MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Devon Toews as the only Canadians to reach that mark.

The youngest NHL player on Canada's roster held his own against Connor Hellebuyck, firing a team-leading six shots at the American goaltender. Celebrini had a third-period breakaway and multiple slot looks on the power play but couldn't beat the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

He set up MacKinnon for an open-net opportunity in the third period that MacKinnon appeared to miss. The near-goal would have given Canada a crucial lead before Jack Hughes scored the golden goal in overtime.

Adapting His Game

What impressed observers most was Celebrini's ability to adjust his style to complement McDavid and MacKinnon. The Sharks center played off the puck more than usual, finding soft spots for his elite linemates to deliver passes.

NBC commentator Eddie Olczyk summed up the performance simply during the broadcast. He said Celebrini is the real deal, validating what the Sharks already knew about their franchise cornerstone.

Celebrini became the youngest player to represent Canada at an Olympics featuring NHL players when the tournament began. He set the Olympic record as the top-scoring teenager in men's hockey history while playing alongside two consensus top-five players in the world.

All-Star Recognition

Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Macklin Celebrini of Canada celebrates after scoring their first goal in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The tournament All-Star Team featured Celebrini alongside Hellebuyck, Quinn Hughes, Makar, McDavid and Juraj Slafkovsky. The selection placed the 19-year-old among the six best players across 12 nations competing in Milano Cortina.

Celebrini's jersey sales skyrocketed during the tournament for both Team Canada and the San Jose Sharks. The franchise sold out of his Olympic jerseys online in under an hour as he became must-watch television.

The Sharks now face the challenge of building a Stanley Cup contender around their teenage superstar. Celebrini proved over two weeks in Italy that he belongs among hockey's elite, playing significant minutes in crucial situations against the world's best players.

His performance confirmed that San Jose possesses a generational talent capable of carrying a franchise for the next decade. The only missing piece remains Olympic gold, which will have to wait at least four more years.

