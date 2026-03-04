Sharks Sign New Forward to Five-Year Extension

The San Jose Sharks made a long-term commitment to Kiefer Sherwood, signing the high-energy forward to a five-year extension with a $5.75 million average annual value. The deal includes signing bonus payments in the first four years and some trade protection.

The extension ends weeks of speculation about whether the Sharks would flip Sherwood at the trade deadline or lock him up for the future. San Jose acquired Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks on January 19 for two second-round picks and were open to trading him again if a contract couldn't be worked out.

Sherwood is in the midst of a career-best season with 18 goals and the second-most hits in the league at 238. That production helped earn him a massive raise on the $1.5 million he's making this season.

The 30-year-old has spent time skating alongside top center Macklin Celebrini at five-on-five and scored the winning goal in their 7-5 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. That performance came at the perfect time as contract negotiations reached their final stages.

Limited Evaluation Window

San Jose didn't get much of a window to evaluate Sherwood after acquiring him. The Olympic break and a minor injury he was nursing after arriving from Vancouver limited him to just five games in Sharks teal before the extension was finalized.

In those five appearances, Sherwood posted one goal, two points and a team-best 28 hits. While the offensive numbers were modest, the physical presence and energy were exactly what general manager Mike Grier was looking for when he made the trade.

While it took time for the Sharks and Sherwood's agent, Judd Moldaver, to hammer out the contract, the team ultimately decided it was best to make a long-term investment in a player it believes can contribute to its return to competitiveness.

Playoff Push Context

The extension also signals San Jose's belief that this team can compete sooner rather than later. The Sharks enter play Wednesday four points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference and are seeking their first playoff berth since 2018-19.

Sherwood's extension makes him the longest-tenured player on the roster, with the deal running through the 2030-31 season. Only William Eklund and Alexander Wennberg are under contract as late as 2028-29, and Sherwood's new deal carries him two years beyond that.

The decision to keep Sherwood rather than flip him for additional assets shows the Sharks believe they're closer to contention than many expected. With Celebrini leading a young core and Sherwood bringing veteran grit and scoring, San Jose is building something they hope can end a seven-year playoff drought.

