Kiefer Sherwood Set to Make Sharks Debut

It is now confirmed by both the NHL and the San Jose Sharks that forward Kiefer Sherwood will see his debut in teal on the evening of Feb. 4 against the Colorado Avalanche.

Sherwood was traded to San Jose by the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 19 in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and defenseman Cole Clayton. Puck drop is slated for 9:00 p.m. EST against the Avalanche.

Per San Jose beat reporter Sheng Peng, Sherwood was seen skating on the top-line at practice and also participated in the Sharks' power-play drills with the second unit. Sherwood, at age 30, has not seen league play since Jan. 10 with the Canucks due to an upper-body injury that was sustained prior to his trade.

The left wing recently said he has been greatly looking forward to returning to league play.

“I've been itching for a while and just hoping to try to get back before the before the break; I want to get to know the guys a little bit on the ice,” Sherwood said after morning skate per NHL.com. “Obviously, it's one thing off the ice; they've been extremely welcoming and excited. So, I'm just excited to try to feed them and, yeah, just add to the joy that they come in the rink with every day.”

Sherwood has 121 points (60 goals, 61 assists) to go along with his 309 games played so far in the league.

San Jose sits with 58 points across a 27-23-4 overall record ahead of play against the Avalanche. Colorado has had an impressive year, sitting atop the Central Division with 81 points while entering play against the Sharks following a 2-0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Jan 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood (44) handles the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Room on the San Jose roster was made for Sherwood after enforcer Ryan Reaves was placed on injured reserve. Reaves is currently listed on IR with an upper-body injury.

Reaves has three goals on the 2025-26 season so far, and has 140 points across his career.

Sherwood had 23 points (17 goals, six assists), in 44 games prior to the previously mentioned trade with Vancouver this year.

The #SJSharks have activated F Kiefer Sherwood from injured reserve. — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) February 4, 2026

Nathan MacKinnon is the point-leader for Colorado‚ as he has 91 to go along with a whopping 40 goals and 51 assists. The showdown between the Avalanche and San Jose will serve as both teams' final game before the Olympic break.

The Sharks will return to action following the rapidly approaching Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics by hosting the Calgary Flames on Feb. 26.

