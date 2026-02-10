Steve Kerr Excited for Sharks Star's Olympic Debut

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr counts himself among the many admirers of San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini. The 19-year-old Hart Trophy candidate will make his Olympic debut with Team Canada this week, creating a unique intersection between Bay Area sports franchises.

Celebrini's father Rick serves as the Warriors' Vice President of Player Health and Performance, a role that once brought teenage Macklin around the team's facilities. The connection makes Kerr's interest in the emerging NHL star particularly personal.

"It's pretty exciting," Kerr said. "I can't wait to watch him play in the Olympics, and Rick is heading over there with the family to see him, which is really exciting. I follow it. I look at the box scores every day, and they're really having a great turnaround season."

From Practice Gym to MVP Race

Kerr vividly recalls Celebrini's presence around Warriors practices years ago. The contrast between then and now underscores the magnitude of Celebrini's rapid ascension.

"It's so fun to see Mack doing so well, especially the context of it all," Kerr said. "He was hanging around here as a kid who was about 14, and now all of a sudden he's in the MVP race in the NHL. It's always fun seeing Rick and talking to him about the games."

Jan 31, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks center MacKlin Celebrini (71) during the face off against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Celebrini has posted 81 points in 55 games during his second NHL season, leading the Sharks from the basement to playoff contention. He would become the league's youngest Hart Trophy winner since Sidney Crosby captured the award in 2007.

Leading Sharks Revival

The 2024 first overall pick has transformed San Jose's fortunes dramatically. The Sharks finished with a dismal 20-50-12 record last season before Celebrini's arrival sparked a complete turnaround.

San Jose enters the Olympic break with a 27-24-4 record and 58 points, sitting five points outside a Western Conference playoff spot. The Sharks haven't reached the postseason since 2019.

Celebrini has directly contributed to nearly 50 percent of San Jose's goals this season, a rate second only among NHL players to Team Canada teammate Connor McDavid. His emergence has also boosted attendance at SAP Center by 15 percent, the largest year-over-year increase in the league.

Olympic Schedule

Team Canada opens Group A play against Czechia later this week. Canada faces Switzerland before closing preliminary play two days later against France. Celebrini has practiced on Canada's top line alongside McDavid and Zach Hyman heading into the tournament.

The 19-year-old becomes the youngest player ever named to Canada's men's Olympic hockey roster, resulting in a full-circle moment for the family. Celebrini's journey resonates throughout the Bay Area. Part of his childhood involved time around the Warriors organization when his family moved to San Jose for Rick's work.

Now the NHL Draft lottery has returned Celebrini to Northern California, where he leads the Sharks while his father helps the Warriors extend their championship window around Steph Curry.

