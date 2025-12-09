Sharks' Macklin Celebrini Highlights League Future with Milestone

Age is yet just a number, and the San Jose Sharks' Macklin Celebrini has proved that again and again.

The center, at only 19 years of age, recently hit game No. 100 in the midst of a 4-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. For the dedicated Sharks fans, there is seemingly no pass Celebrini cannot make, and no goal he cannot score. For those who pay attention to his speed, there is no part of the ice he cannot get to. Through his now 100 games, Celebrini has posted an impressive 40 goals, 66 assists and three career hat tricks.

Macklin Celebrini Proves Future of NHL Is Bright

With Celebrini on the roster, San Jose has seen a recent surge in fan attention. Celebrini was taken at No. 1 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and has quickly become a fan favorite — especially across his social media. His both quickness in decision making and intentional mobility with the puck is evident to anyone who watches Sharks games, with the fact that he is now No. 7 all-time in points through 100 games among teenagers only further proof to his skillset.

Dec 7, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) watches the play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

"Was that my 100th," Celebrini asked during his postgame interview. "That went by real fast ... it's something special."

The matchup against the Hurricanes also featured Celebrini's 28th multipoint game. No. 71 recorded his seventh three-point game of the season while having a goal and two assist over the Hurricanes. Also noteworthy, the goal came with Celebrini scoring an empty-net goal with 1:20 remaining in the third period for the 4-1 final.

John Klingberg and Alexander Wennberg also each posted a goal and an assist a piece, with netminer Alex Nedeljkovic making an impressive 28 saves for San Jose (now 14-13-3).

The Sharks next see action on Dec. 9 at the Philadelphia Flyers. San Jose stands with 31 points in the Pacific Division.

I saw that ‘Mac’ was coming around the net and I didn’t have a chance to shoot it right away. So, you want to give the best player the puck and then open up for a chance to get an even better scoring chance. When I got the puck, I saw that I had a lot of net to shoot on over [Kochetkov’s] shoulder. John Klingberg, Dec. 7

Celebrini is only proof that the future of the league is bright. Players such as himself and fellow youngsters such as Connor Bedard (20), Luke Hughes (22), Matthew Schaefer (18) and Cole Caufield (24) only further demonstrate that there is truly great skill at younger and younger ages amongst the league.

And while it may be only 2025, Commissioner Gary Bettman must truly sleep soundly knowing the league's future is safe and sound in terms of future on-ice showings for fans..

