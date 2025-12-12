Kraken Break Losing Streak vs. Kings After Parents Meetup
The Seattle Kraken are back in the win column following a six-game losing streak.
Entering play against the Los Angeles Kings, Seattle was riding consecutive losses against the New York Islanders, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers (back-to-back games), Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild.
For the Kraken, those six games were enough — they took down the Kings in a 3-2 overtime win on Dec. 10 at Climate Pledge Arena with a recorded attendance of 17,151. Kraken's Vince Dunn posted the OT winner, assisted by Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle.
Kraken Dads, Kings Moms Unite at Parents Matchup
The game was also monumental in that it served as a parents game for both teams — the LA Kings Moms Trip overlapped with the Kraken's Dads/Mentors Trip, with the parents meeting up during the matchup and posing for a picture.
Seattle also recently ran a feature on center Chandler Stephenson's father, Curt. It detailed a heartwarming story on how the Stephenson's were once neighbors with Kraken head coach Lane Lambert.
“Lane opens the door and looks down and sees Chandler, and I guess Chandler says, ‘Can I come in for a cookie?’ And so, Lane says, ‘Yeah, come on in.’ Because he knew that Taylor was hanging out with him. Remember, he’s just two years old. So, Lane invites him in. And he just walks in with his boots and his trunks on and sits down at the table and proceeds to have a cookie," the NHL.com story reads. "Lane brought him back to the house after and told us, ‘He just wanted to come in for a cookie, so we had a cookie, and here he is.’”
Dunn, a key member of Seattle's defensemen, concluded play over the Kings with one goal and two assists.
Eberle has been a name to watch for Seattle fans this year — the right wing has 18 points on the season and a career total of 746 (317 goals, 429 assists). He was originally claimed by the Kraken from the Islanders in the league's 2021 Expansion Draft.
Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord tallied 24 saves against LA and a .923 save percentage.
Seattle next plays against the Utah Mammoth (14-15-3) on Dec. 12; puck drop is slated for 9:00 p.m. EST. The Kraken (12-10-6) currently possess 30 points in the Pacific Division.
Lambert's hiring announcement to be the Kraken coach was made in June, 2025. Against the Kings, Chandler posted one assist, two shots, one hit and had a TOI of 21:22.
