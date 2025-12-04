Torrent Capture First-Ever Home Win
The Seattle Torrent of the PWHL captured their first home win at Climate Pledge Arena with a final score of 2-1 over the New York Sirens.
On a mid-week night, the official attendance was 8,622. Those fans got to see the first home goal in Torrent history — which was from Alex Carpenter against her former team. She also tallied an assist in Seattle’s season opener against the Vancouver Goldeneyes. The Torrent's Hilary Knight, Carpenter and goaltender Hannah Murphy were named the night's three stars for Dec. 3.
Coach Steve O'Rourke said that it was clear to him fans at CPA knew the important aspects of the game that were on display by Seattle.
"You talk about newer fans, the knowledge in the building was pretty immense. They knew who the star was out there," O'Rourke said in his media availability.
Hilary Knight Continues to Shine for Women's Hockey
Knight — Torrent captain and Team USA star — has a total of three points following recording one goal and an assist over the Sirens in addition to her five shots. She was the 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year and captain of the 2023 Gold medal winning U.S. Women’s World Championship team.
Carpenter matched Knight's same number of shots, also finishing the night with five of her own.
The game additionally marked Murphy's first career start after being selected in the second round of 2025 draft, in which she was the first netminder to ever be drafted by the Torrent.
CPA was chanting Murphy's name, with her saying postgame the moment gave her chills and that she had never experienced something like that before.
"Honestly, I had chills," Murphy said. "The support from the fan base from day one has been unreal."
Various members of the Seattle Kraken have also shown their support for the Torrent throughout their inaugural season. Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell, goaltender Joey Daccord and left wing Tye Kartye all previously attended the home opener.
As referenced in previous reporting from Breakaway on SI, Campbell made sports history when she became the first woman to work full-time behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach. A former ice hockey player herself, Campbell had a career at the Ivy League's Cornell University — putting up 100 points across four seasons and captaining her squad in her final year. In addition, she has won a Clarkson Cup in 2016 in the now-defunct CWHL, and played for Canada's national team, which included a silver-medal finish at the 2015 World Championships prior to her current job with the Kraken.
This was the Torrent’s final game ahead of the USA-Canada Rivalry Series break. They will return to the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 17 when they host the Ottawa Charge, and will take part in the PWHL Takeover Tour in which they will face off again against the Sirens on Dec. 28 at the American Airlines Center.
O'Rourke was introduced as the first head coach of PWHL Seattle back in June. He previously served as a NHL referee and worked seven Stanley Cup Finals in addition to his own professional playing career.
