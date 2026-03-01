Torrent Set U.S. Attendance Record Following Olympics

The Seattle Torrent of the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) set a new U.S. arena attendance record for women’s hockey with a sellout game.

17,335 fans were on site at Climate Pledge Arena on Feb. 27 as the Torrent took on the Toronto Sceptres in the first game back for both teams after the Olympic break due to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The number marked a new attendance record for women's hockey. This latest development comes after Team USA defeated Canada for the gold medal in a 2-1 overtime Olympic final.

Five of Toronto’s eight Olympians in the lineup got on the scoresheet which was an eventual 5-2 win for the Sceptres.

The crowd of 17,335 is the third highest of the season and ninth highest in PWHL history. Toronto also played in the two highest attended games of the season on Dec. 27 at Montréal’s Bell Centre (with a crowd of 18,107) and when they hosted Vancouver at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 17 (with a crowd of 17,856).

Seattle Torrent Making Waves Across Women's Hockey

Seattle forward Natalie Snodgrass said Torrent fans are the best in the league.

“I don’t think you can ask for a better workplace environment, a better home base, and the love and support from the fans is so present. We take great pride as an organization to have the best fans in the league, and our fans take great pride in themselves to show up and want to break records," Snodgrass said, per the PWHL. "I just wish that we could have gotten a couple more points for them tonight. But what a cool experience for us and for them to be a part of history.”

Seattle previously made history back in November, setting a new attendance record at a professional women's hockey game in the United States during their home opener of the Torrent's inaugural season against the Minnesota Frost.16,014 fans were in attendance at CPA back then.

The NHL's Seattle Kraken also share Climate Pledge Arena with the Torrent.

This growth of women's hockey comes in the midst of the American women bringing home their eighth medal — one at every Olympics where women's hockey has been staged — and their third gold medal (1998, 2018, 2026). U.S. captain Hilary Knight, who is also the captain of the Torrent, became the all-time leading U.S. Olympic goal scorer and point leader.

Knight and teammate Hannah Bilka both missed their first games of the season for Seattle after sustaining injuries while competing at the Olympics. Knight (lower-body) was placed on long-term injured reserve while Bilka (upper-body) is listed day-to-day. Knight previously appeared on Saturday Night Live and is slated to go on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2.

