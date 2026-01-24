Kraken HC Frustrated by Team's Slow Starts

While the Seattle Kraken saw a spark of energy following the first period, ultimately it wasn't enough as they ended up falling 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks.

Over the past five most recent Kraken games, a total of eight goals have been scored by opposing teams in the first period. On Jan. 23 against the Ducks, Seattle gave up two goals in the opening frame. The loss also marked the midpoint of a six-game homestand.

Anaheim's win continued the NHL's longest active win streak — the Ducks went into the matchup riding a wave of five victories, which just increased to six.

The Kraken were also simply just outshot; Anaheim finished the game at Climate Pledge Arena with 31 shots on goal compared to Seattle's 23.

Postgame to the media, a frustrated Lane Lambert said the Kraken played a horrible game against the Ducks — specifically referencing the first two periods.

"Terrible, terrible hockey game for our team, terrible first 40 minutes. We had a push at the end, but I don't have a logical explanation for any illogical event," the Seattle head coach said. "That was the worst 40 minutes we played all year."

Kraken HC Lane Lambert Dissapointed in Loss to Anaheim

Long-time NHL veteran Chris Kreider scored for the Ducks on the power play, with Anaheim's Pavel Mintyukov sealing the deal with the empty-netter.

Jan 23, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Chris Kreider (20) plays the puck during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Kraken only managed two shots on goal in the first period. With that, Lambert said it was obvious his team just did not play a full game of hockey.

"When you leave it up to chance and you play 20 minutes in a 60 minute hockey game, you're not going to have success very often. So one word can describe the game for me is disappointment. Friday night, big game, division opponent, four point game in front of our fans, I'm actually dumbfounded," Lambert said.

The game against the Ducks was also the fourth time in a five-game span that the Kraken gave up a shorthanded goal.

Ahead of play against Anaheim, the Kraken had recalled right winger Jacob Melanson from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Seattle looks to turn the page and continue their homestand by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 25 — the same day the Seattle Seahawks will host the NFC championship game against the Los Angeles Rams.

New Jersey recently saw a key injury from defenseman Luke Hughes and placed him on long-term injured reserve. The Devils most recently defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 5-4.

"We get back to work tomorrow, and we focus on the things that we do in order to have success and make ourselves good," Lambert said. "We've got a short term memory here. We got a big game coming up here at noon on Sunday. So, you know, we'll focus on that game."

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!