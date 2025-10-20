Top Prospect Making NHL Debut With Kraken
Budding young forward Berkly Catton is slated to take the ever-coveted rookie lap and make his NHL debut for the Seattle Kraken.
Catton was Seattle's 2024 first round pick (No 8 overall) and will be making his regular season debut following seeing play this preseason. The rookie — a Canada native — took the center spot in the stretch circle at Monday's morning skate in Philadelphia and told the press his parents are on the way from Saskatchewan to catch his debut. Catton will be skating in place of Jared McCann who is currently listed as day-to-day status following a lower-body injury.
He is projected to be playing on the first line alongside Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers, which Catton said is an honor.
"Playing with those guys is pretty awesome," Catton said following morning skate. "We've played in the preseason together a little bit, so there's a little bit of chemistry there and I've just got to go play. Go play out there with two veteran guys ... so they'll be making it easier on me for sure ... [I'm] just going to soak it all in."
A bright young talent is set to make his NHL debut for the Seattle Kraken
Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at Xfinity Mobile Arena against the Flyers.
The Kraken are 5-2-1 against the Flyers all time. Seattle is building off a dominant start to the year and are currently 3-0-2 this season.
Catton, only 19, recently finished his fourth season with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. He was captain and had 109 points in 57 regular season games along with 42 points in 20 playoff games in the 2024-25 season.
The Kraken are also currently without Kaapo Kakko, Ryker Evans, Freddy Gaudreau, Brandon Montour and potentially even Ryan Lindgren. Lindgren, a defenseman, who exited Saturday's play against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Catton was the third draft-eligible WHL skater since 2000 to top 115 points in a season, won 53.4 percent of his face-offs and led the WHL with seven short-handed goals in addition to being third on his team with 30 power-play points.
After making the Seattle roster out of training camp this fall and sitting out the first five games as a healthy scratch, Catton said he's currently finding a way to balance his excitement while ensuring he's ready for action.
"[There's] lots of excitement, lots of emotions for sure, but at the end of the day it's just a hockey game and I've got to go out there and do my thing and play my game," Catton said.
