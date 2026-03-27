PWHL Hits All-Time Attendance Milestone

The Professional Women's Hockey League have surpassed the 2 million attendance milestone.

A crowd of 10,006 on March 25 at Allstate Arena allowed for the PWHL to hit the all-time mark; PWHL all-time attendance now stands at 2,001,975 through 275 games, including playoffs, since the league launched on Jan. 1, 2024. This total includes 780,990 fans in 88 games this year, 737,455 fans in 102 total games played in 2024-25, and 483,530 fans in 85 total games in the inaugural season. The game at Allstate Arena was between the Seattle Torrent and New York Sirens as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

Seattle won by a score of 4-1, following putting up three goals in the opening frame. The Torrent share the same usual home venue as the NHL's Seattle Kraken — Climate Pledge Arena.

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo said the Takeover Tour brought an amazing crowd to Chicago.

“It was a lively crowd tonight. You could hear them at different stoppages, chanting ‘We want a team’ and singing along. It felt like another great Takeover Tour event, with fans cheering for both teams and reacting to big moments and plays," Fargo said, per thepwhl.com. "These games are great, and Chicago has proven to be a strong hockey city and sports town that the PWHL would be lucky to call home if that’s the direction they choose. There’s a great fan base here, and they showed up tonight.”

The two Takeover Tour games at Allstate Arena this season contributed 17,244 to the league’s milestone, including 10,006 fans tonight and 7,238 fans on Dec. 21. Furthermore, the league hitting the 2 million mark prior to April is extra significant.

PWHL Hits 2,000,000 All-Time Attendance Mark Ahead of Garden Sell-Out Games

In April, the PWHL is to play at both Madison Square Garden and TD Garden, with tickets officially sold out in advance of both games.

2 MIL AND STILL GROWING 📈



Thank you to the more than 2 MILLION fans who have experienced PWHL games live in-venue — with every game getting louder and louder because of you! pic.twitter.com/jZPWEg8US8 — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) March 26, 2026

The Sirens and Torrent will once against play each other, this time at MSG on April 4. The Boston Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire at TD Garden on April 4.

The dual sold-out crowds will represent the largest home game attendance ever for both the Sirens and the Fleet. With an arena capacity of more than 18,000, the sold-out game at Madison Square Garden could set a new U.S. attendance record for a professional women’s hockey game.

This will be the PWHL's debut at both venues.

“Playing in front of sold-out buildings at Madison Square Garden and TD Garden is a historic moment for our athletes — and our sport,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “As they’ve shown time and again, when the spotlight is brightest, our players show up, giving two capacity crowds in New York and Boston the chance to see their world-class talent on full display.”

The PWHL is growing at increased rates following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which saw 16 PWHL members taking home the gold for the U.S. Olympic team.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

U.S. captain Hilary Knight — also the captain of the Torrent — became the all-time leading Olympic point leader and goal scorer. The future of the league expects Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner Caroline Harvey to be the No. 1 player selected in June's PWHL Draft.

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