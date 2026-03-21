Caroline Harvey Wins 2026 Patty Kazmaier Award

Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey was voted this season's Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award after previously being named the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Most Valuable Player of the women's ice hockey tournament.

USA Hockey announced her as the winner on the afternoon of March 21. Harvey is the third defender in 29 years to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award and became the seventh Badgers player to be given the award. She beat out two other finalists for the honor in Minnesota's Abbey Murphy and Penn State's Tessa Janecke, who both also represented the U.S. in Italy en route to their gold medal win. Harvey has already been projected to be the No. 1 player selected in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) draft in June.

"This award is a reflection of our team success, as nothing is ever an individual award."



Caroline Harvey (@BadgerWHockey) speaks after winning the 2026 Patty Kazmaier Award! https://t.co/EKvbY3CPpi pic.twitter.com/53YPYoaACp — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) March 21, 2026

"To my teammates, your constant drive and commitment is incredible," Harvey said in her acceptance speech. "Being able to compete against one another everyday in practice, pushing each other to our absolute limits always, has been a blessing. I am forever grateful for the amazing friendships you have all provided along the way. This award is a reflection of our team's success, as nothing is ever an individual award."

This collegiate season Harvey ranks fourth in the country with 63 points (18 goals, 45 assists), matching her career high set last year.

Caroline Harvey Secures Reputation Among Collegiate Hockey Best

Harvey is one of only three defenders to win the award, joining Angela Ruggiero of Harvard (2003) and Sophie Jaques of Ohio State (2023).

The 2026 WCHA Player of the Year, Harvey also sports a +213 career plus/minus rating and is one of only four Badgers to record a plus/minus rating of +200 or more.

A New Hampshire native, Harvey is only 23 and previously helped the Americans to the silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

Wisconsin defender Caroline Harvey poses with the Patty Kazmaier trophy after winning the award Saturday March 21, 2026 at the HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall on the campus of Penn State University | Mark Stewart / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harvey co-led the Milano Cortina tournament in scoring and was previously named to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship All-Star Team. In the 2026 Games, Harvey recorded two goals and seven assists alongside Megan Keller who scored the overtime winner for the U.S. — just as Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils did for the American men's team.

She also was named the Bob Allen Women's Hockey Player of the Year in 2023 and has won five World Championship medals for the Americans.

Harvey — who currently serves as Wisconsin's captain — and the Badgers look for their ninth NCAA title on as they take on Ohio State in the national championship/Frozen Four final game. Puck drop is set for 4:00 p.m. EST at Pegula Ice Arena and the game will air live on ESPNU.

The PWHL is currently seeing record setting attendance numbers and interest in ticket sales; the league has sold out Madison Square Garden for an upcoming game in April.

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