Kraken's Shane Wright Most Intriguing Name on Trade Board

The Seattle Kraken have a major problem to solve. They are right in the middle of a heated playoff race in the Western Conference, but they face a difficult question. Should they add before the NHL Trade Deadline and go for it? Or, do they play it safe and conserve their assets?

No one embodies this conundrum in Seattle more than center Shane Wright. A former fourth-overall pick, the 22-year-old has yet to become that top-line player he was projected to be. This season, he has 11 goals and 22 points in 56 games, bringing his total to 73 points in 151 career NHL contests.

The Kraken have to decide on Wright. Many teams would be willing to take a chance on the young forward. It might help the Kraken land a player for their playoff run and the future, or at least allow Seattle to move on. With so much intrigue, these three teams could take a swing and pull off a trade for Wright before the Deadline passes.

New York Islanders

The New York Islanders have shown aggression in their first season under general manager Mathieu Darche. The team already acquired a veteran winger in Ondrej Palat, but think about the boost Shane Wright would get and provide to the Islanders' lineup.

The Islanders are pushing, just like the Kraken, and Wright could be an ideal second-line center for this rising squad. Plus, joining a squad with the rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer has to excite any newcomer, and Wright could see a jolt to his offense on Long Island.

Jan 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright (51) advances the puck against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ottawa Senators

The Senators would be an excellent landing spot for Wright. The middle-six could use a boost as they fend for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and the 22-year-old would give their lineup an extra layer of flexibility and versatility.

If they acquired Wright, they would have options. He could play in the top-six, allowing players like Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux to move throughout the top three lines. Alternatively, he could center the third line and allow Shane Pinto to play even more minutes in a top-six role.

Especially as the team waits for veteran David Perron to return from sports hernia surgery, adding Wright gives the team some much needed insurance for this season's run and gives them an exciting piece to add to their core moving forward.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have already had success with one reclamation project this season, bringing in Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets and turning him into the scoring winger he was expected to be. Could they do the same thing with Wright?

Whatever the Kraken want in return, the Penguins are one of the best teams to work with. They have plenty of draft picks and several exciting prospects in the AHL, junior hockey and the NCAA. Even as the Pens occupy the second spot in the Metropolitan Division, they also have multiple veterans on the NHL roster that teams pushing for a playoff spot covet, like Anthony Mantha and Noel Acciari.

Wright fits the bill in Pittsburgh, a player who could prosper in the right scenario. The question is whether or not they have what Seattle wants in return, but these two are an ideal trade match.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!