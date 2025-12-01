Breakaway on SI

Blues Forward Burned in Home Accident

The St. Louis Blues were hit with a double injury as two of their key players will miss at least two weeks.

Adam Waxman

May 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Alexey Toropchenko (13) reacts after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images
With the NHL injury bug currently sweeping across the league, the St. Louis Blues were hit with a double injury bug of their own, forcing two key forwards, Jimmy Snuggerud and Alexey Toropchenko, to the sidelines.

This pairing of unfortunate absences tests the depth and resolve of a St. Louis team already searching for consistent wins and sitting in the bottom five of the league standings.

Six-Week Setback

Snuggerud will be heading to the sidelines for at least six weeks. The 21-year-old winger sustained a left-wrist injury that requires surgery. Crucially, the timeline for when the injury was sustained remains unclear, adding a layer of mystery to the setback.

New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) battle for control
The Minneapolis native is one of few players to appear in all 26 games for the team this season. Furthermore, he was producing reliable secondary scoring, having recorded 11 points from five goals and six assists before the required surgery was announced.

Non-Hockey Incident

Toropchenko has been sidelined due to an off-ice accident.

The Moscow, Russia, native suffered scalding burns to his legs in a home accident, an extremely unusual and unfortunate setback that immediately renders him unavailable to the team.

The club has designated him as week-to-week, leaving the timeline for his return highly uncertain as he focuses on recovering from the severe burns.

In Need of Backup

In addition to the injuries, the Blues have recalled forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.

St. Louis Blues Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (65) stick checks Utah Hockey Club forward Ben McCartney (62)
Kaskimaki has colleted seven points in the AHL from four goals and three assists. The Espoo, Finland, native has totaled 41 points in 79 career AHL games. He was drafted by St. Louis in the third round, 73rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The State of the Blues

The simultaneous loss of both Snuggerud and Toropchenko delivers a significant double blow, forcing the Blues, who are already struggling and sitting in the bottom five of the league standings, to navigate the upcoming schedule without both a reliable secondary scorer and a key physical presence.

St. Louis will host Anaheim on Monday evening before hitting the road for three games in Boston, Ottawa and Montreal.

Adam Waxman
