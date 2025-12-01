Blues Forward Burned in Home Accident
With the NHL injury bug currently sweeping across the league, the St. Louis Blues were hit with a double injury bug of their own, forcing two key forwards, Jimmy Snuggerud and Alexey Toropchenko, to the sidelines.
This pairing of unfortunate absences tests the depth and resolve of a St. Louis team already searching for consistent wins and sitting in the bottom five of the league standings.
Six-Week Setback
Snuggerud will be heading to the sidelines for at least six weeks. The 21-year-old winger sustained a left-wrist injury that requires surgery. Crucially, the timeline for when the injury was sustained remains unclear, adding a layer of mystery to the setback.
The Minneapolis native is one of few players to appear in all 26 games for the team this season. Furthermore, he was producing reliable secondary scoring, having recorded 11 points from five goals and six assists before the required surgery was announced.
Non-Hockey Incident
Toropchenko has been sidelined due to an off-ice accident.
The Moscow, Russia, native suffered scalding burns to his legs in a home accident, an extremely unusual and unfortunate setback that immediately renders him unavailable to the team.
The club has designated him as week-to-week, leaving the timeline for his return highly uncertain as he focuses on recovering from the severe burns.
In Need of Backup
In addition to the injuries, the Blues have recalled forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds.
Kaskimaki has colleted seven points in the AHL from four goals and three assists. The Espoo, Finland, native has totaled 41 points in 79 career AHL games. He was drafted by St. Louis in the third round, 73rd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The State of the Blues
The simultaneous loss of both Snuggerud and Toropchenko delivers a significant double blow, forcing the Blues, who are already struggling and sitting in the bottom five of the league standings, to navigate the upcoming schedule without both a reliable secondary scorer and a key physical presence.
St. Louis will host Anaheim on Monday evening before hitting the road for three games in Boston, Ottawa and Montreal.
