Goaltender Carter Hart Near Golden Knights Debut
The Las Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly giving Carter Hart his debut with the franchise sooner rather than later.
Per his sources, NHL insider and ESPN's Kevin Weekes posted on X that he was informed the goaltender will likely make his debut and return to league action with the Golden Knights on Dec. 2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena. Puck-drop is slated for 10 p.m. EST.
Hart has been practicing with the Golden Knights at the team's practice facility since he signed his PTO on Oct. 16 and also has played in three games for the American Hockey League affiliate of the Henderson Silver Knights — posting a .839 save percentage (nine goals allowed, 47 saves, one win and two losses).
Under the terms established for Hart and the four other former members of Canada's world juniors teams who were found not guilty in an eight-week trial stemming from sexual assault accusations, the netminder is not eligible to play for Vegas until Dec. 1.
This latest development means Hart will see his debut exactly one day after he is eligible to play. Hart was allowed to play games in the AHL on Nov. 15. Per previous reporting from Breakaway On SI, Hart's two-year deal with Vegas contains a $2 million average annual value.
Carter Hart Reportedly Eyeing Golden Knights Debut Against the Chicago Blackhawks
Hart, 27, previously played in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers before taking an indefinite leave of absence during the 2023-24 season. He had a career 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 196 pounds, Hart was originally a second-round pick (No. 48) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016 draft. He has played in 227 career NHL games, recording a 2.94 goals-against average and .906 save percentage.
Hart was found not guilty, alongside Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote, of previous charges due to an alleged incident in June 2018. Following the highly publicized trial, all five were acquitted in July due to the judge's ruling that the evidence was not sufficient to support the charges.
McLeod signed a three-year contract with Avangard Omsk of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League back in early October.
"Following the reinstatement decision agreed on by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association, goaltender Carter Hart will be joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization," the initial announcement from the Golden Knights read following the news release of his PTO. "The Golden Knights are aligned with the process and the assessment the NHL and NHLPA made in their decision. We remain committed to the core values that have defined our organization from its inception and expect that our players will continue to meet these standards moving forward."
Vegas currently sits with an 11-6-8 record overall and 30 points in the Pacific Division prior to playing against the Blackhawks (11-9-5). Should he see his debut, Hart will likely see lots of action from Connor Bedard — at only 20, he leads Chicago with 37 points and 16 goals.
